Coronation Street star Maureen Lipman will go public with her new “gentleman friend” at the NTAs soon.

The soap star, 77, sadly lost her partner Guido Castro in 2021 after a short Covid-related illness. At the time, Maureen said: “He got Covid – it wasn’t Covid that killed him but it weakened him terribly.”

Now it seems that Maureen may have found love again. She’s set to attend the National Television Awards next week with him.

Speaking to the Sunday Express, the Evelyn Plummer actress said: “I’m going with my gentleman friend David – it’s a baptism of fire for him. The most important thing is that I find a dress.”

She also said it’s a “gift to have a relationship again”. Maureen said: “It’s a gift for all concerned. It’s a gift and he’s been very nice. I’ve met some nice men in my life, some really interesting men, and we will see where it goes.”

Earlier this year, Maureen spoke about the regret she felt over Guido’s death.

She told the Daily Mail: “I should have been wiser about Guido and not let that happen in the way it did. Oh my God. To my dying day I’ll be saying that I shouldn’t have carried on working when Guido was ill.

“Was I a good wife? No, because I was always putting my work first. I was going off to Manchester to do Corrie when Guido was getting old and on his own and he’d had a fall. What was I doing, going backwards and forwards on a train?”

Shortly after his death in 2021, Maureen told the Mail: “We don’t know how he got it or when or if he had it when he got the [Covid] vaccine. I said to Guido, ‘It’s time to go. You’ve got to let go.’ And I think for once in his life he actually did what I told him.”

Maureen and Guido were together for 13 years after meeting in 2008.

The star was previously married to the late Jack Rosenthal.

