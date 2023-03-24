Coronation Street star Craig Charles was rushed to hospital after falling ill on his radio show earlier this week.

Craig spoke about the terrifying incident on his return to his radio show on Friday.

Craig was rushed to hospital recently (Credit: Sky HISTORY / YouTube)

Coronation Street star Craig Charles rushed to hospital

Today saw Craig return to host his afternoon show on BBC Radio 6 Music.

It was his first time back on the show since he was rushed to hospital after feeling a worrying “tingling” in his fingers.

The Red Dwarf star spoke about the incident on the show yesterday.

“My hands couldn’t grip the pen and my fingers were tingling,” he told listeners.

“I had a pain in the right side of me shoulder going up my neck and into the back of my head.”

Craig was in hospital for 24 hours (Credit: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? / YouTube)

Coronation Street star Craig Charles talks hospital dash

The Corrie star continued, explaining that his producer had noticed something was wrong.

“The producer asked: ‘Are you okay?’ I said, ‘Not really, but we’ll get through the show’,” he then said.

Craig explained that he was urged by colleagues to go to the hospital.

However, he soldiered on and made it through the show.

It wasn’t until his wife picked him up in the car after work that she insisted that they go straight to A&E.

Once at the hospital, Craig was given an ECG test straight away to rule out any heart problems.

The Liverpool-born star then spent a further 24 hours in hospital undergoing various tests.

“They gave me an instant ECG to make sure that my heart was fine and all that,” he said.

The star is on the mend (Credit: Sky HISTORY / YouTube)

Craig on hospital visit

Craig then spent five hours in the waiting room. “This is no disrespect or no criticism of Wythenshawe Hospital they were brilliant, they were professional, they were caring, they were dedicated,” he said.

He explained that the hospital was understaffed. He then explained that he was asked to stay overnight for an MRI scan. However, the hospital didn’t have any beds left for the Coronation Street star.

At least I’m not dying yet.

“So we spent the night in the A&E in the triage department, me and Jackie on this little single hospital trolley got about an hour’s kip until some guy came in screaming because he’d dislocated his shoulder,” he said.

However, doctors still don’t know what’s wrong with him.

“So nearly 24 hours in the hospital and they still don’t know what’s wrong with me but at least I’m not dying yet,” he joked.

