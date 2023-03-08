Coronation Street star Charlie De Melo has hit back at trolls as he welcomed some new arrivals.

The 33-year-old has played Imran Habeeb on the long-running soap since 2017 – before making his explosive exit in 2022.

Since then, Charlie has been keeping plenty of his followers updated on life after the cobbles – even hinting that he and his co-star Georgia Taylor are dating in real life.

But now, after sharing a snap of his brand new additions to the family, Charlie has been forced to bite back after a troll left a rude comment.

Charlie has hit back at a rude troll (Credit: SplashNews)

Coronation street star Charlie De Melo welcomes ‘new family members’

Taking to his social media account on Tuesday (March 7) Charlie uploaded a slew of sweet snaps showing off his beloved pooch’s litter.

In the first snap, the Coronation Street star beamed for the camera while cradling the tiny puppy.

“Sarah and her nuggets. Day 1,” Charlie captioned the post.

It didn’t take long for Charlie’s fans to flood the comments section – but some were left rather unimpressed and called out the soap star.

“As beautiful as they are, why? I am quite shocked at this. Adopt not shop,” one person raged.

But Charlie didn’t take this comment lying down – and instead fired back, writing: “They’re going to be Guide Dogs. You can’t buy them.”

Charlie fires back at troll

Another follower then got involved and proclaimed: “Hope it’s her last lot,” while someone else chimed in: “Meant to be 2-year gap not impressed at all.”

And once again, Charlie hit back at the trolls. He wrote: “Feel free to be unimpressed, but you’re also very much incorrect.”

He then included a link to a guide dog FAQ page from a website.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom for Charlie though – as many smitten fans gushed over the actor’s fur baby.

“They are all just so perfect,” said a social media follower.

A second agreed: “Totally adorable,” and a third gushed: “Beautiful little nuggets.”

Georgia and Charlie are reportedly dating (Credit: ITV)

It comes as Charlie is apparently all loved-up with his former Corrie co-star Georgia Taylor.

The two caused quite a stir online last week after they appeared to confirm that they are dating.

Georgia shared several snaps of her birthday celebrations in Scotland – and Charlie was right by her side.

In one picture, the two can be seen beaming for the camera while snuggling up to one another on top of a hill in Edinburgh.

