Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod has teased a ‘hard-hitting’ and ‘tragic’ storyline for the young characters in 2021.

Currently Corrie is preparing to go back to airing six episodes a week, after the coronavirus pandemic put a hold on production.

With the show’s 60th anniversary in December, there will be plenty to look forward to.

But recently Coronation Street’s producer Iain MacLeod teased a storyline for 2021, which is set to be devastating.

The younger characters will be the focus in a storyline next year (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to Entertainment Daily at a virtual press event, he said: “We’ve got a huge story next year, for which we’re laying the ground work this year, which will involve some of the younger characters.

“So Asha, Nina, Aadi and Kelly. Some of you may remember Kelly, who is loan shark Rick Neelan’s daughter.

“They’re going to be mixed up in a story which will be incredibly hard-hitting, will have massive ramifications for Roy and for Abi.

“And yeah essentially I think it’s going to be one of the biggest things we do next year by some margin.

Roy will become involved in the storyline (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Tim finally sees Geoff is a monster

“It’s quite a serious, social responsibility-type story. It will start with the teens but end up hoovering in Abi and Roy and countless other people as well.

“It would be weird to say I’m excited about it because it’s incredibly sad and tragic I think in some respects. But I think it will be a really important story for us next year.”

Coronation Street: Storyline for the teens

This year, Coronation Street did a storyline which focused on sexting.

The storyline followed Asha, who stripped on a video call for her crush Corey. But Corey secretly recorded it.

Kelly will also play a part in the storyline (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Faye and Sally find Geoff’s CCTV footage

After Asha had an argument with pal Kelly, Kelly saw the video on Corey’s phone and sent it to their peers.

While Iain has remained tight-lipped on what the new storyline is about, it sounds like it could involve many of the same people as the recent plot.

Coronation Street airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV. Friday 11th September will be an hour long episode.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.