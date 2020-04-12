Coronation Street actor Simon Gregson hailed 'hero' for his incredible gift to NHS workers amidst coronavirus battle

Fans have hailed actor and Coronation Street star Simon Gregson a hero after he gave away a classic car and motorcycle to NHS workers.

The soap star, who plays Weatherfield's Steve McDonald, recently battled the deadly coronavirus.

And to show his appreciation for the UK's health service and its workers, he offered up a 968 Triumph and a 1955 Francis Barnet kestrel 30c.

Simon, pictured here with wife Emma, has donated a classic car and bike for NHS workers (Credit: Seb / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

He wrote on Twitter: "Dear NHS workers I have two classic projects (car and bike) if you ride or drive and like fettling old machinery there yours.

A 'little thank you' for the NHS

"Just a little thank you. They need work! But don't we all. No delivery for obvs reasons oh and thank you.

"It's a 1968 triumph 1300 fwd needs work but she's free and I have to say the comfiest car I've ever sat in VAT and tax free.

Dear NHS workers I have two classic projects (car and bike) if you ride or drive and like fettling old machinery there yours. Just a little thank you. They need work! But don’t we all. No delivery for obvs reasons oh and thank you 🙏 — simon gregson (@simongregson123) April 10, 2020

"The other is a 1955 1 owner Francis Barnet kestrel 30c again needs work. I'd like these to go to people on the front line who deserve a gift for their tireless efforts [sic]."

One follower responded: "This is so lovely of you. You're a hero, and a selfless one at that".

This is so lovely of you.

Another told him it was "such a sweet thing" to do and called him an "absolute hero".

He went on to chat with some of his followers and later revealed he had found a home for the car and motorbike.

New homes for the classic vehicles

He tweeted: "So it looks like the car and bike may have found homes. Stay safe peeps x."

So it looks like the car and bike may have found homes. Stay safe peeps x — simon gregson (@simongregson123) April 11, 2020

Last week, Simon revealed he was starting to feel "a little better" after contracting COVID-19.

Writing on Twitter on Thursday (April 9), he told fans he had managed to get out of bed for the first time since coming down with the bug.

He said at the time: "First day out of bed today, starting to feel a little better after contracting the virus, my main symptom was gastric and still is [bleep] awful but lucky to not have respiratory. Stay safe everyone x (sic)".

Elsewhere, Simon's wife, Emma Gleave, recently lost her grandmother to coronavirus.

881 people lost their lives today, one of those beautiful souls was my grandma!! Heartbroken... #stayathome Fly High Grandma... We love you — Emma Gregory(Gleave) (@emmagleave) April 9, 2020

She confirmed on Twitter: "881 people lost their lives today, one of those beautiful souls was my grandma!! Heartbroken... #stayathome Fly High Grandma... We love you."

Simon, meanwhile, told followers: "We have two family members confirmed in hospital and one sadly passed away. People range in symptoms it seems only a professional should advise stay safe x [sic]."

