Coronation Street actor denies romance rumours with co-star

Coronation Street star Jack James Ryan has taken to social media to deny rumours of a romance with co-star Elle Mulvaney.

The young actor, who plays Jacob Hay, laughed off rumours during a Q&A with his fans on Instagram.

During the session, one fan asked Jack if he and Elle – who plays on-screen girlfriend Amy Barlow – were dating in real life.

Jack made a cheeky quip about his co-star (Credit: Instagram/JackJamesRyan)

Read more: Coronation Street fans call out ‘plank’ Ryan after bungled Bistro robbery

Are Jacob and Amy from Coronation Street dating in real life?

Responding to the question, Jack said he’d been asked the question a few times.

He then cheekily quipped: “She wishes! Nah, it’s all jokes. We’re just really good friends. Elle is like a sister to me.”

The star shared a cute pic of him and Elle on the Coronation Street set in Manchester as well as urging to fans to vote for them as Best Romance at the upcoming Inside Soap Awards.

Jacob recently returned to the cobbles a reformed character following his introduction in 2020 as a drug dealer and all-round horrible teen.

Jack as Jacob in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Jack plays Jacob Hay in Coronation Street

Fans of the ITV soap will recall Jacob initially pretended to be friends with Amy’s cousin, Simon Barlow.

This was all a ruse however and Jacob was actually grooming Simon to take part in his gang activities.

Jacob’s cleaned up his act since then, firstly by getting a job at the factory.

He then got the seal of approval from Amy’s parents, Steve and Tracy, and lives with them.

Steve and Tracy were unhappy with Amy’s boyfriend, but he eventually won them over and has since proven to truly love their daughter.

He stepped in when she was spiked in a nightclub earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack James Ryan (@jackjamesryan)

Read more: Who’s leaving and joining the Coronation Street cast in 2022? See the full line-up here

The newly reformed Jacob has slowly become a fan favourite, which led to his Inside Soap nomination.

During the Q&A, Jack was also asked who his best friends from the cast are.

He shared another shot, this time of Elle with Harriet Bibby and James Craven who play Summer Spellman and Aaron Sandford in the ITV soap.

Jack captioned the pic, “These three losers.”

If you want to vote for Jacob and Amy as best couple, he also posted a reminder that the deadline is September 9.

He helpfully posted a link to the voting page in his Instagram bio.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Have you been watching Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.