AJ Odudu is the latest star to take part in the ITV series Cooking With The Stars.

She has slowly made a name for herself as a presenter since she first rose to fame on the BBC.

But what else is there to know about her?

AJ Odudu stars in the new series of Cooking with the Stars (Credit: Splashnews)

Who is Cooking With the Stars host AJ Odudu?

AJ was born in Blackburn on February 12, 1988.

Her parents are both Nigerian, and she has seven siblings.

She graduated from Keele University and shortly after became a reporter for the BBC.

AJ first rose to fame presenting on BBC Two series The Almost Perfect Guide To Life.

A few years later she joined Big Brother’s Bit on the Side alongside Emma Willis.

She has since made appearances on numerous shows including Bake Off: An Extra Slice, The Chase: Celebrity Special and Don’t Rock the Boat.

The single star featured in the fourth series of Celebrity First Dates Hotel. And she also starred in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in 2019.

Her most recent TV gigs include appearing on an episode of Would I Lie To You and, of course, a starring role on ITV’s Cooking with the Stars.

However, AJ doesn’t just stick to TV presenting.

She regularly has DJ gigs in London and Ibiza, and she’s also a health and fitness expert.

AJ on Cooking With the Stars (Credit: ITV)

What did AJ Odudu say about Bruce Willis?

As a presenter, AJ has interviewed an array of big-name stars.

However, she recently revealed that one in particular unfortunately didn’t turn out how she had expected.

When asked which celebrity had left her disappointed, AJ said during an appearance on Celebrity Karaoke Club: “I’ll tell you all: Bruce Willis – absolutely appalling.

“I was interviewing him in a press junket. They give you three minutes, and they vet all your questions – he knows what’s coming.

“He was basically sat there, going ‘next… next’ and got his publicist to tell me how much he hated me.”

AJ said that she was then banned from leaving the building until the tape was destroyed.

To make matters worse, AJ was then “barred from film junkets for three months”.

Cooking With the Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.

