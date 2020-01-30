The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Thursday 30th January 2020
Katie Hopkins has her Twitter account suspended after being accused of 'spreading hate'

And we have new mum Rachel Riley to thank!

By Nancy Brown

Controversial Celebrity Big Brother star Katie Hopkins has had her Twitter account suspended.

Katie is said to have violated the site's hateful conduct policy and, as a result, she is temporarily locked out of her account.

The only tweet still visible on Katie's account today (Thursday January 30) is from a critic accusing her of inciting racial hatred with messages directed at the rapper Stormzy.

Katie's Twitter account has been suspended (Credit: Splash News)

The policy bans individuals who are seen to be promoting violence or inciting harm based on race, religion, national origin or gender identity.

Read more: Piers Morgan blasts Meghan Markle as a "mini royal Kardashian"

The news came after Countdown star and new mum Rachel Riley met with Twitter representatives and asked them to review and remove Katie's account.

Thank you @Twitter re the mass deletion of Katie Hopkins’ offensive tweets. Faith in humanity and social media restored.

Rachel – who welcomed daughter Maven in December – said she was "pleased to see that action appears to have been taken".

Tweets have been removed from Katie's account (Credit: Twitter)

Katie has more than a million followers on Twitter and often hits the headlines with her controversial posts.

Read more: ITN News host Alastair Stewart stepped down over alleged racist tweet

Katie's critics reacted to the news with glee, with many saying it was about time Twitter took action against the star.

One said that "faith in humanity" had been restored.

However, others bemoaned the lack of free speech and said Twitter would be a dull place without Katie.

Last year, it was claimed that one of Katie's tweets drove Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson to attempt to take her own life.

