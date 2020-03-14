Conor McGregor vents anger at coronavirus as aunt dies

Conor McGregor has paid tribute to his aunt as he suggests she died from coronvirus.

The Irish professional mixed martial artist and boxing legend shared an emotional tribute to his aunt as he slammed the bug - which has killed more than 5,000 globally including 21 in the UK.

He wrote on Instagram: "I was to announce to the world my @properwhiskey donation to @tunneltotowers.

Conor revealed his aunt died of suspected coronvirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"A great day! A proud day, I brought my family with me to the studio.

"Sitting in the chair about to beam live to all the U.S morning talk shows, I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away.

"I couldn’t go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother’s sister. This stupid [expletive] virus. What the [expletive] is happening.

"I took my family to Bull Island. Looked out at the sea. Took a deep breath. Thank [expletive] Lord thank you.

"Stay tight people! We are all we got. Rest in Peace Anne Moore I love you."

Conor praised Ireland after the country announced it had gone into lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Conor also praised Ireland in the post after the country announced it had gone into lockdown amid the virus outbreak.

He wrote: "Ireland you amazing, amazing country. I believe we have this virus contained. And through this containment, we actually may have gone and contained them all.

"The good habits we will have now gained from this wild covid-19 attack will see us too strong in future. Hand hygiene. Touching of own face hygiene.

"Until now. I’d train my ass off, to the point of low immunity. It’s inevitable with the intensity of the training. The immune system will be tested.

"I would float around in this manner, and always end up catching little colds and flus. I feel bullet proof right now though! Stay vigilant on our personal hygiene people. And our personal space.

"God speed to us all."

On Saturday (March 14), it was confirmed that 10 more people in the UK had died from the virus.

All of the patients were aged in their 70s and over and had underlying health conditions, chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty​ said.

