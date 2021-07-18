Comedian Tom O’Connor dies aged 81 as tributes pour in

Comedian Tom O’Connor has died at the age of 81 as tributes have poured in for the star.

Tom, best known for hosting shows Gambit, Crosswits and Name That Tune, died in hospital on Sunday.

The star was battling Parkinson’s for 14 years and his condition had become worse over the last two years.

Tom O’Connor has died at the age of 81 (Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Comedian Tom O’Connor dies at 81

Tom’s family paid tribute to him, calling him a “true gentleman”.

Tributes have poured in on social media for Tom.

Tributes have poured in for Tom on social media (Credit: Photo by Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock)

What did people on Twitter say about Tom?

One person said: “Gutted to hear of Tom O’Connor’s passing.

“Such a gentleman he was because I used to watch #Crosswits that crossword game show he did.”

Another wrote: “Very sad to hear that Comedian Tom O’Connor has passed away aged 81 He was a lovely man.”

A third added: “RIP Tom O’Connor. I saw him perform once. Very funny man.”

One tweeted: “Sad to hear of the passing of Tom O’Connor. Great scouse comic. I remember when he was teaching and being a comic too. RIP Tom.”

Meanwhile, TV presenter Piers Morgan said: “RIP Tom O’Connor, 81. Comedian, TV game show host, Liverpool legend & a very funny man. Sad news. Thanks for all the laughs, Tom.”

Tom was also known for presenting shows The Zodiac Game and Password.

The star won Celebrity Come Dine With Me in 2010 and the following year he appeared on Pointless Celebrities with his daughter-in-law Denise Lewis.

They reached the final, and won £500 for charity.

Meanwhile, Tom became diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2007.

Tom leaves behind a wife and four children.

