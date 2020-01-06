Comedian Jim Davidson 'to be questioned by police over claims he racially abused train attendant'

Stand-up comedian Jim Davidson, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2014, is reportedly set to be questioned by police this week over allegations of racism.

Jim is alleged to have racially abused a black train attendant at London's Euston station in October last year.

A bystander claims he witnessed the abuse and reported it to police.

Controversial comedian Jim Davidson will reportedly be questioned by police this week over alleged racism (Credit: Wenn)

According to The Sun, Jim is said to have told the man: "You aren't welcome in this country."

Read more: Masked Singer viewers are convinced Denise Van Outen is the Fox

The row reportedly broke out between Jim and the Virgin Trains worker after the attendant tried to stop the 66-year-old boarding the train after he failed to produce his senior citizen's rail pass.

Jim doesn't dispute that a row took place, but he said he wasn't racist.

Jim, seen here with Lizzie Cundy, denies he was racist (Credit: Splash News)

The comic said: "I wasn’t racist and the man was white. I’ve spoken to the police and told them what happened."

Read more: DOI fans think Joe Swash has secretly married Stacey Solomon

He added: "I didn’t know they wanted to speak to me again. It is a joke. I was not racist."

I wasn’t racist and the man was white. I’ve spoken to the police and told them what happened.

However, author Paul Blanchard claims he saw the incident take place and revealed that he has been asked by police to make "further statements".

Inquiries by police are said to be "ongoing".

Police have said their enquiries are "ongoing" (Credit: Splash News)

ED! has contacted Jim's reps for a comment on this story.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.