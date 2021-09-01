Colin Pitchfork – portrayed in ITV drama Code Of A Killer – is released from prison

Colin Pitchfork, who was portrayed in ITV drama Code Of A Killer, has been released from prison.

Pitchfork sexually assaulted and murdered two teenagers, Dawn Ashworth and Lynda Mann, both 15, in Leicestershire in the 1980s.

Colin Pitchfork was sentenced to life in 1987 (Credit: ITV)

Colin Pitchfork murders

In November 1983, Lynda’s body was found on a deserted footpath. She had been raped and strangled.

Three years later, in 1986, Dawn’s body was found in woodland.

She too had been raped, beaten and strangled.

After a subsequent investigation that pioneered the use of new forensic techniques, Pitchfork was found guilty of both crimes.

He was subsequently sentenced to life with a minimum of 30 years in prison. He became eligible for parole in 2015.

But despite a challenge from the government, who argued Pitchfork’s release was “irrational”, the parole board upheld their decision.

Schoolgirls Lynda and Dawn were murdered by Pitchfork (Credit: ITV)

Colin Pitchfork released

A spokesperson for the Ministry Of Justice told the BBC: “Our heartfelt sympathies remain with the families of Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth following the independent Parole Board’s decision to release Colin Pitchfork.

“Public safety is our top priority, which is why he is subject to some of the strictest licence conditions ever set and will remain under supervision for the rest of his life.”

Meanwhile, Dawn’s mother Barbara also issued a statement.

“Well it was on the books that he was going to be released, but I don’t think he should be breathing the same air as us,” she said.

John Simm in Code Of A Killer (Credit: ITV)

What is TV drama Code Of A Killer?

The investigation into the murders of both Lynda and Dawn were the subject of ITV drama, Code Of A Killer.

Originally shown in 2015, it starred John Simm as geneticist Alex Jeffries and David Threlfall as investigating officer DCS David Baker.

Together they used pioneering forensic technology to catch Pitchfork.

DNA profiling confirmed the same man murdered both girls.

However, it was only when one of Pitchfork’s work colleagues revealed that the killer had asked to swap urine samples that a break in the case was made.

Meanwhile, you can now watch Code Of A Killer on Amazon Prime Video.