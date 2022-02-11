Where did Wayne and Coleen Rooney get married? What does Coleen do for a living?

Wayne and Coleen Rooney are childhood sweethearts, but when they met at the age of 12 no one would’ve predicted what was to come for the couple.

He went on to become one of the world’s most famous footballers, and enjoyed the lavish lifestyle that comes with it.

Coleen stood by his side throughout his indiscretions, revealing earlier this week why she decided to forgive him and move on with their marriage.

The pair have four kids – Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass – and they live in a £20m mansion in Cheshire.

Coleen Rooney is a mum of four and is married to footballer Wayne (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Coleen Rooney?

Coleen is the wife of footballer Wayne Rooney and the mother of his four children.

She was born on Merseyside, Liverpool, in April 1983 and she is now 35 years old.

Read more: Defiant Coleen Rooney breaks her silence on Wayne’s cheating

Coleen’s parents are Colette and Tony McLoughlin – and they are of Irish descent.

Coleen is the eldest of four children. Her adopted sister Rosie, who suffered with Rett syndrome, sadly died on 5 January 2013 at the age of 14.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coleen Rooney (@coleen_rooney)

What does Coleen Rooney do for a living?

Coleen has written numerous magazine columns over the years, offering an insight into her world as a footballer’s wife.

She’s also enjoyed a foray into presenting.

Coleen first appeared with Sir Trevor McDonald on his Tonight show, fronting a programme about Rett syndrome.

She went on to make her own series for ITV called Coleen’s Real Women.

On the show she tasked herself with finding real women to front advertising campaigns as an alternative to models.

December 2005 saw Coleen release her exercise DVD, Coleen McLoughlin’s Brand New Body Workout.

It went on to become a bestseller in the UK.

She was also paid a reported £3m to front a campaign for George at Asda and hooked up with Littlewoods in 2010.

In 2007 she released her autobiography, Welcome to My World – Coleen’s Real Style followed the next year.

She also published a fictional four-book series called Coleen Style Queen, which was based on her childhood.

What is Coleen Rooney worth?



All that adds up to quite the tidy sum for Coleen.

Read more: Coleen Rooney on husband Wayne’s infidelity: ‘Not acceptable’

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Coleen is worth a reported £14m.

Husband Wayne, on the other hand, is said to be worth around £122m.

The couple married in Italy in 2008 (Credit: Amazon Prime)

Where did Coleen Rooney get married?



Wayne and Coleen met at the age of 12 in the Liverpool suburb of Croxteth.

They started a relationship when they were 16, after they left secondary school.

In June 2008, Wayne and Coleen tied the knot in a destination wedding in Portofino, Italy.

The three-day extravaganza was exclusively covered by OK! magazine and the couple netted a reported £2.5m for the photographs.

Wayne has since said: “I think when I was about 11 or 12 I knew that I wanted to marry her, and I said that to her at the time.

“I said: ‘When we grow up we’re going to get married and you’re going to have our kids.’

“She was looking at me like, yeah good one!”

Coleen speaks about Wayne’s indiscretions in a new documentary (Credit: Amazon Prime)

Coleen Rooney and Wayne: The controversies

Wayne and Coleen’s romance hasn’t exactly been one dreams are made of thanks to numerous rumoured indiscretions on the footballer’s part.

Things first came to a head in 2004, four years before they became husband and wife.

This was when reports of Wayne’s brothel visits and his infamous romp with three prostitutes first emerged in the press.

In a new Amazon documentary, Coleen has reflected on that time in their marriage.

“The first time, we were young so there was a lot of arguing.

“I knew groups that Wayne was hanging around with that weren’t good for him. Lovely people but together, with alcohol, not good and I told him that from day one.

“I didn’t want him to stop being friends with them but I didn’t want him to go out with them because they got in bad situations.

“Alcohol is a lot to blame and still is, up to this day with things that has happened recently. It’s not a good thing for Wayne to be unsupervised.”

They footballer also spoke about his indiscretions in the show.

“I put myself in the wrong place and when you’re in the wrong place and there’s alcohol involved you’re gonna make bad decisions and you’re going to have to suffer and deal with the consequences.

“That’s what happened, it doesn’t take away any of my love for Coleen, it happened. It was a wrong decision to make, I held my hands up and we worked through it.”

Wayne moved to play for Manchester United at the age of 18 (Credit: Amazon Prime)

So what did Wayne actually do?

Wayne moved to Manchester United in 2004, when he was aged just 18.

It was claimed that he paid £140 for sex with a prostitute that same year.

It was also alleged that he visited a brothel in Liverpool and slept with grandmother Patricia Tierney.

Devastated Coleen stood by her man but didn’t comment publicly on the claims.

However, she later admitted that when the scandal came out she hadn’t yet slept with Wayne herself.

Four years later they married, but the newlywed bubble isn’t said to have lasted long.

Claims emerged in 2010 that the footballer had slept with two more prostitutes.

Wayne was found to be having secret hotel sessions with £1,000-a-night prostitute Jenny Thompson and fellow call girl Helen Wood while Coleen was pregnant with their first son, Kai.

Their last meeting was said to be in October 2009, a month before Coleen gave birth.

In 2017, Wayne was alleged to have enjoyed a “kiss and cuddle” with another woman.

He was then arrested for drink driving while Coleen was pregnant with their fourth child.

The family then moved to the States when Wayne signed up to DC United.

Another scandal hit in 2019, with reports that their marriage was “hanging by a thread” after Wayne was spotted drinking with a barmaid.

It came weeks after he was arrested for being drunk at an airport in Washington DC.

The summer of 2020 saw another scandal hit the couple, when he was pictured at 5.30am with a mystery woman outside a hotel.

He spoke out on the claims and insisted nothing happened.

The couple at the premiere of the Amazon Prime film (Credit: Splash News)

When is Coleen Rooney documentary on TV?

You can see what Wayne and Coleen have to say about the scandals in the new documentary Rooney.

It drops on Amazon Prime Video on Friday (February 11).

Coleen doted on her little sister Rosie (Credit: Splash News)

Coleen Rooney and her sister Rosie

Fans of Coleen who follow her on Instagram will have seen her recent tribute to her sister Rosie.

She died at the age of 14 in 2013 and Coleen doted on the teen.

Rosie suffered from the rare brain disorder Rett syndrome, which causes severe disabilities.

She shared a picture of Rosie early in February to celebrate what would’ve been her 24th birthday.

Coleen said: “Happy Birthday to our very special angel Rosie. The best sister and the best aunty.”

She is a patron of the Liverpool Based Alder Hey Children’s Charity, where Rosie was treated.

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen are embroiled in a court battle (Credit: Splash News)

What happened with Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy?

Ahh yes, the “Wagatha Christie” saga.

In October 2019, Coleen shared a Twitter post claiming that posts from her private Instagram account were being leaked to The Sun.

She claimed that to catch the culprit, she had restricted access to the posts, allowing just one person to view them.

Coleen then claimed that Rebekah Vardy was the only person able to see the posts, insinuating that she was the culprit.

Vardy strongly denied the claims and insinuated that her Instagram account had been hacked.

In June 2020, news broke that Rebekah was taking Coleen to court for defamation.

November of the same year saw a judge rule in favour of Vardy in the libel preliminary hearing.

Coleen was ordered to pay court costs of £23,000.

The case still rumbles on in court, with a judge set to make another decision next week.

A judge is set to decide ifRebekah Vardy’s PR agent can be part of the libel battle.

They will also decide if Coleen’s defence can be changed to include bombshell private messages from Rebekah to her agent.

After Coleen posted on her private Instagram about damage to her car, it’s alleged Vardy messaged her agent.

She is alleged to have called Coleen “a nasty [bleep] and reportedly said she “would love to leak those stories”.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.