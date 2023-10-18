Coleen Rooney makes shock confession about her marriage to Wayne as she details his ‘stupid’ behaviour

Coleen Rooney has made a shocking confession about her marriage to Wayne following his behaviour in the past.

The couple has been married since 2008 – however, there have been some highly publicised rocky moments during their marriage.

Wayne and Coleen have been married for 15 years (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Coleen Rooney makes shock confession about marriage to Wayne

Coleen Rooney has a new documentary about the Wagatha Christie drama out on Disney+ at the moment.

In the new doc, Coleen opens up about her marriage to Wayne – as well as a scandal that almost saw it come to an end.

Back in 2017, Wayne was embroiled in a drink drive scandal that saw him arrested. However, to make matters worse for the former Manchester United star, he was driving the car of Laura Simpson, a woman he’d met during a boozy night out.

The scandal made the headlines, and almost spelled the end of Wayne’s marriage to Coleen.

In the documentary, Coleen revealed that she was on holiday with her parents and her children when the news broke.

“I was in the airport and I got a phone call and it was Wayne. I just said, ‘What’s gone on?’ Straight away you don’t get much out of him. You don’t get a lot of information. It was just sickening,” she said.

Coleen spoke about the scandal in her new doc (Credit: Hulu / Disney+ / YouTube)

Coleen Rooney on Wayne Rooney scandal that almost ended their marriage

The mum of three continued. “I’ve had that feeling in my stomach a few times and I would never wish anyone to feel that. You do think, ‘Do I actually know this person?’ when things like that happen. Y’know, ‘You’re not the person I married and the person I want you to be’.

“He just said, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry’. And I said well, ‘You can’t be sorry because you know it’s wrong what you’ve done,’ and I just kept saying, ‘You’re stupid, you are just so stupid’,” she then said in the Disney+ doc.

Wayne then had his say. “Of course she wasn’t happy. But if I’m being honest, I can’t even remember speaking to the girl in the bar, never met [her] before in my life,” he said.

“So there was never any talk of anything happening or anything was going to happen. You know, I’m driving another girl’s car and she’s in the passenger seat, it doesn’t look great. I know what it was. But I also know what it looked like,” he then added.

Wayne and Coleen are still together today (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Coleen ‘heartbroken’ by Wayne’s actions

Coleen then confessed that she was “heartbroken” by her husband’s actions.

“I was just heartbroken. I just said I can’t stay in the house and I went and stayed in my mum’s with the children,” she said.

She later added: “Me and Wayne were talking it all through. Wayne wanted it to all go back to normal but it wasn’t as easy as that. I was still mad and I just didn’t know what the future was for us as a couple. I said to him ‘I just can’t carry on with this’.

She then continued: “I know Wayne as a person and I know his qualities and I know his downfalls. Them moments where I think I don’t know him, are when he’s been drinking. And that’s when he is a totally different person.”

Ultimately, Coleen went back to the family home “for the sake of the kids. To make life easier for us as a family”.

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story is available to stream now on Disney+ and Hulu.

