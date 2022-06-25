Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy arriving at court
News

Coleen Rooney shares pictures from ‘very much needed’ holiday as she awaits Wagatha Christie verdict

Just what the doctor ordered

By Nancy Brown
| Updated:

Coleen Rooney has made a frank admission as she awaits the verdict in the Wagatha Christie trial.

The mum-of-four and husband Wayne jetted off on holiday as they awaited the outcome of the Rebekah Vardy trial.

And now she’s declared that the trip was “very much needed”.

Coleen Rooney arriving at court wearing black
Coleen Rooney is currently awaiting the verdict in the Wagatha Christie trial (Credit: Cover Images)

Coleen Rooney jets off ahead of trial verdict

The star and husband Wayne missed the last day of the Rebekah Vardy libel case as they jetted off on holiday with their boys.

The family went to Dubai.

And it seems the couple’s latest trip to Ibiza was just what the doctor ordered after going head-to-head in court.

Uploading several images from the jaunt, Coleen and Wayne could be seen soaking up the sunshine as they holidayed with pals.

Magical memories, great friends, lots of belly laughs!

Coleen shared a collection of pictures, including some of her smiling with husband Wayne.

She captioned the shots: “Magical memories, great friends, lots of belly laughs!!”

Perhaps tellingly, she then added: “Very much needed.”

‘Hope you win your case’

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many asking for Coleen’s outfit details and others commenting on the outcome of the case.

“You look gorgeous! Glad you had a great time! Ibiza is fabulous! We’re all rooting for you….hope you win the case, you deserve to! You have so much class and decorum!” said one.

“Love Ibiza – enjoy & hope you win your case,” said another.

“Beautiful couple. So hope you win the case,” said a third.

“Gorgeous photos x glad you’re having a wonderful time, you both deserve it,” another declared.

Wagatha Christie latest

Coleen and Rebekah are currently awaiting the outcome of the trial.

In the meantime, the Vardy family have also jetted off to the sun.

Rebekah has shared numerous photos of herself, husband Jamie and their kids enjoying some much-needed downtime.

