Fans praise "amazing mum" Coleen Rooney as she enjoys Easter activities in the garden with her boys

Coleen Rooney has impressed her social media followers with adorable photos of her family having fun over the Easter weekend.

With the country in lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, we're not able to do many of the things we'd normally do during the four-day holiday.

However, with a bit of creativity and imagination, it's still possible to have an enjoyable weekend.

Just ask Coleen. The mum-of-four has taken to Instagram to show her followers the fun she's been having with her family over the holiday period.

And fans have been filling her comments box with positivity, calling her an "amazing mum" and praising her "lovely photos".

Coleen posted nine pictures showing herself, her husband Wayne and their four children - Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass - crafting colourful items in the glorious sunshine.

She captioned the pics: "Easter bonnet and slap band making in the sun. This weather reminds me of warm Easters when I was young."

In a couple of the shots, former Man United star Wayne can be seen deep in concentration as he colours and decorates.

And there are also some nice profile pics of the boys on their own – they're growing up fast!

Coleen has 881,000 followers on the social media site, and thousands have liked the photos already.

One fan cooed: "You are an amazing mum Coleen. Stay safe and your lovely family xx."

Another added: "Family is priceless Coleen. Lovely photos Xx."

And a third wrote: "Might as well enjoy it while the sun's out on this glorious weekend."

The Rooneys have been enjoying some great family bonding time during this coronavirus lockdown.

Last week, Coleen shared another photo on Instagram that showed the entire clan cuddled up on a bed.

She captioned it: "Good morning. Hope everybody is staying safe."

Coleen and Wayne have had their fair share of troubles over the past couple of years. But they seem to have overcome those now.

And in February, it was claimed in a report by The Sun Online that the couple have even considered adding to their brood.

A source told the website: "They aren't ruling out having another child. Coleen has never made any secret of the fact she'd love a little girl."

