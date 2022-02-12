Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy
News

Coleen Rooney breaks silence after Rebekah Vardy’s explosive texts are ‘revealed’

It's been an eventful week for Coleen

By Rebecca Calderwood

Coleen Rooney has broken her silence following an eventful week in her legal battle with Rebekah Vardy.

The pair are currently in a High Court libel battle, after Coleen claimed her fellow WAG leaked stories from her private Instagram account to the press.

During a court hearing this week, a number of messages between Rebekah and her PR were apparently uncovered.

coleen rooney and rebekah Vardy
Coleen Rooney has thanked her followers for their support (SplashNews.com)

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy court case

This week’s hearing will decide what evidence can be used in the upcoming May trial.

Rebekah, 39, denies the accusations and is suing Coleen, 35, for libel.

On Tuesday (February 8), the High Court heard a series of WhatsApp messages between the WAG and her PR.

Read more: Where did Wayne and Coleen Rooney get married? What does Coleen do for a living?

Some of the messages contained offensive language about Coleen and her husband Wayne.

However, Rebekah’s barrister denied some of the “nasty” comments were about Coleen.

Her barrister, Hugh Tomlinson QC, told the court: “This is not a passage about Mrs Rooney, it is a passage about someone else.”

Coleem Rooney speaks out after Rebekah Vardy hearing
Coleen broke her silence on social media (Credit: Instagram Story/coleen_rooney)

What did Coleen say?

Following the hearing this week, Coleen took to social media to thank followers for their support.

In a post, she shared: “Really appreciate all your messages over the past couple of days.

“There are a lot of really good people in this world.”

Really appreciate all your messages

Coleen’s message also comes after the mum-of-four opened up about her marriage in a new documentary.

Wayne’s tell-all Amazon Prime documentary – titled Rooney – follows his career over the years.

The film also takes a deep dive into is personal life and rumoured cheating.

Coleen Wayne Rooney
The couple at the premiere of Wayne’s new documentary (Credit: Splash News)

Discussing his infidelities in the doc, Coleen said: “I wouldn’t be standing here if I hadn’t forgiven him.”

However, she insisted Wayne’s past behaviour was “not acceptable”.

Earlier this week, Coleen shared a defiant message with fans shortly after attending the documentary premiere.

Read more: Defiant Coleen Rooney breaks her silence on Wayne’s cheating

Alongside a snap from the event, she posted: “I am who I am… He is who he is.

“We are what we are and that’s that!!!! Life is for living, life goes on, life is not perfect at all and you know what… it’s OUR life and no one else’s.”

“God bless,” Coleen concluded.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Rose Ayling-Ellis Strictly Tour
Rose Ayling-Ellis stuns in swimwear as she joins Strictly co-stars for hot tub ride
Charley Webb and her son Ace
Emmerdale’s Charley Webb calls for ‘normality’ after ‘awful’ experience with son Ace
Prince Andrew news
Prince Charles ‘banishes Andrew from Windsor as he wants brother out of sight’
coronation street axe comp
After Emma Brooker’s exit, 5 more Coronation Street characters who need to go
Kate Garraway's Life Stories: Nadiya Hussain and her husband
Kate Garraway’s Life Stories fans all saying the same thing about Nadiya Hussain’s husband
dermot oleary and alison hammond this morning itv
Alison Hammond ‘devastated’ as This Morning colleague leaves show