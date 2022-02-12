Coleen Rooney breaks silence after Rebekah Vardy’s explosive texts are ‘revealed’

Coleen Rooney has broken her silence following an eventful week in her legal battle with Rebekah Vardy.

The pair are currently in a High Court libel battle, after Coleen claimed her fellow WAG leaked stories from her private Instagram account to the press.

During a court hearing this week, a number of messages between Rebekah and her PR were apparently uncovered.

Coleen Rooney has thanked her followers for their support (SplashNews.com)

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy court case

This week’s hearing will decide what evidence can be used in the upcoming May trial.

Rebekah, 39, denies the accusations and is suing Coleen, 35, for libel.

On Tuesday (February 8), the High Court heard a series of WhatsApp messages between the WAG and her PR.

Some of the messages contained offensive language about Coleen and her husband Wayne.

However, Rebekah’s barrister denied some of the “nasty” comments were about Coleen.

Her barrister, Hugh Tomlinson QC, told the court: “This is not a passage about Mrs Rooney, it is a passage about someone else.”

Coleen broke her silence on social media (Credit: Instagram Story/coleen_rooney)

What did Coleen say?

Following the hearing this week, Coleen took to social media to thank followers for their support.

In a post, she shared: “Really appreciate all your messages over the past couple of days.

“There are a lot of really good people in this world.”

Really appreciate all your messages

Coleen’s message also comes after the mum-of-four opened up about her marriage in a new documentary.

Wayne’s tell-all Amazon Prime documentary – titled Rooney – follows his career over the years.

The film also takes a deep dive into is personal life and rumoured cheating.

The couple at the premiere of Wayne’s new documentary (Credit: Splash News)

Discussing his infidelities in the doc, Coleen said: “I wouldn’t be standing here if I hadn’t forgiven him.”

However, she insisted Wayne’s past behaviour was “not acceptable”.

Earlier this week, Coleen shared a defiant message with fans shortly after attending the documentary premiere.

Alongside a snap from the event, she posted: “I am who I am… He is who he is.

“We are what we are and that’s that!!!! Life is for living, life goes on, life is not perfect at all and you know what… it’s OUR life and no one else’s.”

“God bless,” Coleen concluded.

