Coleen Rooney has paid tribute to her late sister Rosie – eight years after her sad passing.

Rosie McLoughlin suffered from Rett syndrome, a genetic brain disorder, and died on January 5, 2013, aged 14.

Marking the anniversary of her death, Coleen shared a sweet snap of herself cuddling her younger sister on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coleen Rooney (@coleen_rooney)

What did Coleen Rooney say?

Alongside the shot, the mum-of-four penned: “8 years since our Rosie got her angel wings and flew to heaven to dance and run free.

“My boys speak about you all the time Ro, wish they all could have met you.

“Love and miss you every day.”

Fans flocked to support Coleen, with one saying: “Losing your sibling must be so so hard. Sending you love.”

Coleen Rooney shared a touching tribute to her little sister Rosie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: PE with Joe Wicks set to return next week as national lockdown returns

A second wrote: “Wow that has flown… Sending you our love.”

A third added: “God bless dear Rosie. Beautiful girl. Thinking of you all xx.”

My boys speak about you all the time Ro, wish they all could have met you

At the time, Coleen had been in Barbados with her younger brothers when Rosie’s condition deteriorated.

A statement from the family read: “Sadly our special angel Rosie, our much-loved daughter and sister, went to Heaven at 2.50 this morning at home where she was surrounded by her loving family.”

The WAG shared the heartfelt post on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has Coleen been up to?

The poignant family milestone comes after a difficult year for the star.

In November, Coleen lost the first stage in her legal battle with fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy.

The pair came to blows after Coleen accused Rebekah of leaking personal stories about her to the media.

During a preliminary hearing, the 34-year-old claimed she had “reasonable grounds” to suspect Rebekah or those with access to her social media of breaching her trust.

Coleen and Wayne lost little Rosie in 2013 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Where is Holly Willoughby? This Morning star criticised for having extra time off

However, Rebekah’s lawyers argued that the meaning of Coleen’s posts state that she had consistently and repeatedly betrayed her trust over several years.

Meanwhile, Rebekah has fiercely denied Coleen’s accusations.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain in September, Becky said: “We tried to sort things out amicably but it didn’t work.”

She added: “I need to clear my name, I want to clear my name. And I will do whatever it takes, and I hope it’s going to be resolved soon.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.