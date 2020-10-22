Coleen Rooney divides fans with family day out to Blackpool despite strict lockdown measures

Coleen Rooney has divided fans after travelling to Blackpool with her four sons – despite strict lockdown measures.

The WAG took to Instagram to document the day out at Blackpool Pleasure Beach with her sons Kai, 10, Klay, seven, Kit, four, and Cass, two, yesterday (October 21).

During the day, the family appeared drenched as they posed for a selfie in the rain.

Coleen Rooney divided fans after travelling to Blackpool with her sons (Credit: SplashNews)

Captioning the post, Coleen, 34, wrote: “My wet gang.”

However, some followers were quick to point out that the seaside resort was actually placed under the government’s Tier Three lockdown system on Saturday.

Due to government guidelines, Blackpool is currently in the “very high” alert category.

It’s likely Coleen and her family travelled from their home in Cheshire.

Why did Coleen Rooney divide fans?

Taking to the comments section, one wrote: “Why are you in Blackpool? It’s tier 3.”

Another said: “Travelling to a 3 is a risk, but your enter at your own risk. I personally wouldn’t do it like.”

A third added: “People should try to avoid travelling outside the ‘very high’ area they are in, or entering a ‘very high’ area, other than for things like work, education, accessing youth services, to meet caring responsibilities or if they are in transit.”

While others rushed to defend the star, insisting she would never “put her children at risk”.

Coleen and her sons spent the day at Blackpool Pleasure Beach despite lockdown restrictions (Credit: SplashNews)

A fan stated: “Travel isn’t banned it’s advised against, I’m in Liverpool which is tier 3 and people from other cities and towns still come here.”

A second agreed: “Bore off with the comments as if she would put her children at risk.”

Why did Wayne Rooney not join his family?

Sadly, Wayne was unable to join his family on the fun day out.

It comes after the dad-of-four was instructed to self-isolate after receiving a negative coronavirus test earlier this week.

Wayne was unable to join his wife and kids on the day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The professional footballer, 34, was given the all-clear after being in contact with a friend who tested positive for COVID-19.

Sharing the news on social media, he explained: “Just received the news that my covid-19 test has shown I do not have the virus.

“Delighted for myself and family but obviously angry and disappointed that I now have to self-isolate and miss vital games for Derby County.”

According to NHS guidelines, a person must self-isolate for 14 days if asked to by the NHS Test and Trace or the NHS COVID-19 app.

Why is Coleen being sued by Rebekah Vardy?

Coleen, 34, is currently being sued by fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy for libel.

The row kicked off when Coleen accused Becky of leaking private information to journalists.

In August, it was reported that Coleen is ‘not worried’ by the legal moves back and forth to sue her.

A source told The Sun: “Her lawyers specialise in investigative law and they are going through every form of communication between the two and between Becky and others since before Coleen started planting Instagram stories.”