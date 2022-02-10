Coleen Rooney’s defiant message as she breaks silence on Wayne cheating

Coleen Rooney has shared a defiant message after breaking silence on her husband Wayne Rooney‘s cheating.

Coleen‘s message comes the day after she attended the premiere of Wayne’s tell-all Amazon Prime documentary in Manchester along with her husband.

Wayne and Coleen Rooney’s relationship

Wayne and Coleen at the premiere last night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coleen’s defiant message comes following the premiere of Wayne’s new documentary – Rooney.

Rooney looks at Wayne’s footballing career, and how the fame he gained from it affected his personal life off-field.

The tell-all documentary also takes a deep dive into Wayne’s troubled younger days while playing for Manchester United.

The now 36-year-old ex-footballing legend recently revealed that in his early days at the club, he would lock himself away and binge drink. He did this to combat the pressures, and anger, he felt from being in the public eye at such a young age.

The Amazon Prime documentary also addresses Wayne’s infidelities too.

In 2010, it was alleged that Wayne had paid two escorts to have sex with him whilst Coleen was at home, five months pregnant.

It has also been alleged that before the couple were married that Wayne visited brothels with his friends.

Despite this, in the documentary, Coleen said: “I wouldn’t be standing here if I hadn’t forgiven him.”

However, she insisted Wayne’s past behaviour was “not acceptable”.

Coleen’s defiant message

Coleen and Wayne’s relationship has always come under public scrutiny. With the premiere of the documentary looming, their marriage has once again come under the spotlight.

Today, Coleen took to Twitter to hit back at those criticising it with a defiant message on Twitter.

“I am who I am… He is who he is,” she wrote.

“We are what we are and that’s that!!!!” she continued. “Life is for living, life goes on, life is not perfect at all and you know what… it’s OUR life and no one else’s.”

“God bless,” she added.

The mother-of-four posted a picture of herself and Wayne smiling for the cameras at last night’s premiere along with her tweet too.

What did Coleen’s followers say about her and Wayne Rooney’s marriage?

Coleen hit back at the critics (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One follower was critical of Coleen’s tweet, however, the 35-year-old quickly hit back, silencing the critic.

“Then why broadcast it to millions?” they asked.

“Because I want to… it’s my life. Enjoy yours xx,” the footballer’s wife replied.

Plenty of Coleen’s followers reacted positively to her tweet today. Ex-footballer and current pundit Jamie Carragher commented, simply posting two red love hearts under Coleen’s tweet.

“Fair play Coleen. You and Wayne are humble down to earth people. Good luck and continued success,” one of her followers said.

“Oh, Col I’ve got a lump in my throat reading this! You go girl! Give Wayne my love,” another wrote.

“You love him, you were childhood sweethearts, everyone makes choices and things aren’t as clean-cut once children are involved. Nobody should judge all I know is you must be a very strong person,” another said.

However, some were more critical. “You are right, it is your life. Shame you feel the need to share all the tawdry details with everyone,” one said.

Rooney premieres on Amazon Prime on Friday, February 11.