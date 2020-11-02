Coleen Rooney celebrates son Kai’s 11th birthday amid Rebekah Vardy court drama

Coleen Rooney has marked her son Kai’s 11th birthday today with a sweet tribute.

The WAG shared a collage of photos to Instagram showing Kai with herself, dad Wayne Rooney and his younger brothers.

Many of the snaps showed Kai enjoying holidays with his family while others showed him during family days out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coleen Rooney (@coleen_rooney) on Nov 2, 2020 at 1:18am PST

What did Coleen Rooney say?

Coleen wrote: “Our boy is 11 today. We love you so much Kai and are so proud of you.”

Meanwhile, footballer Wayne shared a photo of Kai with his brothers Klay, Kit and Cass surrounded by balloons and wrapping paper.

He said: “Happy 11th Birthday Kai. We love you.”

Fans gushed over the posts, with many saying he’s grown up so fast.

Wayne and Coleen Rooney celebrated their son Kai’s birthday (Credit: Seb / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

What did fans say?

One person said: “Omg he’s growing up soooo much.”

Another commented: “Wow, how quickly time goes.”

A third added: “Happy birthday!!! Don’t grow up too fast please.”

Omg he’s growing up soooo much.

Kai’s birthday comes during Coleen’s legal battle with fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy.

Last year, Coleen claimed Rebekah’s Instagram account leaked stories about her to the press.

Coleen accused Rebekah Vardy of selling stories on her (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coleen said she posted false stories to her Instagram and only allowed Rebekah’s account to see them.

She then claimed that several of these false stories appeared in tabloids.

However, Dancing On Ice star Rebekah strongly denied the allegations and she’s reportedly “determined to clear her name at any cost”.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Coleen and Rebekah’s legal battle will kick off this month.

The Sun reports the November 19 hearing is due to last half a day and both Coleen and Becky will not attend.

During the hearing, a judge will decide the meaning of Coleen’s post.

In addition, Rebekah will have to specify how she will prove her libel claim.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.