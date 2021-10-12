Coleen Rooney breaks her silence on Wayne infidelities
Coleen Rooney breaks silence on husband Wayne’s infidelity: ‘Not acceptable’

She appears in a documentary out next year

By Paul Hirons

Coleen Rooney has broken her silence on the reported infidelities of her husband, Wayne.

The 35-year-old mum-of-four opens up in a new documentary, Rooney, on Amazon Prime Sport.

Coleen said Wayne’s behaviour was ‘unacceptable’ (Credit: Amazon Prime Sport)

What did Coleen say in the documentary?

Coleen and former England captain footballer Wayne married in 2008.

But since then there have been reports of numerous incidents of infidelity – including those with sex workers.

Read more: Loose Women: Linda Robson tells Wayne Rooney to ‘grow up’ after apology over hotel snaps

Now Coleen has broken her silence in a new Amazon Prime documentary called Rooney.

In the trailer, Coleen said: “I knew groups Wayne was hanging around with – together with alcohol – not good.

“I forgive him but it wasn’t acceptable.”

Wayne also addressed his past (Credit: Amazon Prime Sport)

Wayne also responds

During the trailer, Wayne describes his tough upbringing in Croxteth, Liverpool.

He went on to discuss his life and career, as well as admit that fans still regard him in a certain way.

“People still look at me in a different way,” he said.

“For me it’s important that people remember me for who I am rather than what I’ve done.”

The documentary will be released early next year.

Coleen on her wedding day (Credit: Amazon Prime Sport)

When did Coleen and Wayne tie the knot?

After Coleen and Wayne’s marriage, the couple went on to have four sons – Kai, 11, Klay, eight, Kit, five, and Cass, three.

However, despite their closeness and bond, their marriage has been tested.

In 2004 Wayne – aged 18 – reportedly paid £140 for sex with prostitute Charlotte Glover.

Read more: Coleen Rooney reportedly offers ‘peace deal’ to Rebekah Vardy in bid to end WAG war

It was also reported that he had sex with Gina McCarrick at a Liverpool brothel, and then 48-year-old grandmother Patricia Tierney.

In 2009 Wayne was linked with more scandals with prostitutes.

