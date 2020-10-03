Coleen Rooney has accused Rebekah Vardy of ‘deliberately sitting behind her’ at the Euro 2016 match.

Legal documents reveal that Coleen, 34, believes Rebekah 38, sat by her for media attention.

The couple are locked in a bitter legal battle.

And her defence team has filed documents that make the shocking claims.

Documents claim that Rebekah engaged in ‘publicity seeking behaviour’ at the football match.

Rebekah Vardy sat in the row behind Coleen Rooney at Euro 16 (Credit: SplashNews)

Why are Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney in a legal battle?

What’s more, they even allege that the WAG deliberately switched her seat to ensure she would be photographed behind Coleen.

The documents state: “Amongst her other publicity seeking behaviour, the Claimant [Vardy] sat behind the Defendant [Rooney] on the match of 16 June 2016, so that she would guarantee her appearance in the media.

Read more: Phillip Schofield describes Holly Willoughby as ‘dangerous’ in upcoming book

“At that match, the Claimant had around five seats allocated to her in line with FA practice at the time.”

“The Claimant refused to sit in her allocated seats in the circumstances below, instead choosing to sit by the Defendant.”

Coleen made the sensational claims last year (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Coleen accused Rebekah of doing?

Rebekah is suing Coleen for defamation after she made some stunning accusations against her last year.

Last October, Coleen accused Rebekah of leaking false stories about her to the press.

She was dubbed ‘Wagatha Christie’ for her apparent sleuthing claims.

Read more: Amanda Holden set to sing on BGT amidst Ofcom complaints

Coleen claims that she posted fake stories on Instagram that only Rebekah Vardy’s account could view.

She then claimed that each of these stories somehow ended up in the press.

Rebekah has adamantly denied these accusations. It was confirmed in June that she had filed a libel claim against Coleen in the High Court.

Rebekah is suing Coleen for libel (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Rebekah say on Good Morning Britain?

Last week Rebekah spoke to Piers Morgan about her upcoming Dancing On Ice stint.

She used her words extremely carefully when Piers seemingly prodded her about Coleen.

Rebekah said: “Look, we tried to sort things out amicably and it just didn’t work.

“I understand people think it’s ridiculous but what was I meant to do?

“I need to clear my name. I want to clear my name and I will do whatever that takes. And I hope that it’s going to be resolved soon.”

However, she said that many people are suffering far greater than herself.

She continued: “To be fair, Piers, in comparison to what some of the people have gone through with COVID and things it’s incomparable.”

ED has contacted Rebekah Vardy’s representatives for comment.

Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.