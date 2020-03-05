Coleen Nolan reveals she's on a mission to lose two stone

TV personality Coleen Nolan reckons she's happier with her current weight then when she was a size 10.

The 54-year-old Loose Women favourite currently wants to shed two stone - but highlights she’s looking to do so to help relieve her aching joints, rather than for cosmetic reasons.

However, Coleen explained to The Sun Online that while she does intend to lose a few a pounds, she’s certainly more content than a decade ago when she "kept the weight off".

She also noted how she felt she 'lost her personality' by getting down to just eight stone - and that ultimately didn’t make her happy.

'I was training six days a week and watching everything I ate' (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: ITV defends Piers Morgan in apology statement about him 'mocking' Chinese language

Coleen is reported to have told the tabloid news outlet: "I kept the weight off for five years, but it was so tough staying at that weight. I was training six days a week and watching everything I ate.

"I got down to a size 10 and felt great in that respect and clothes shopping was divine; I could go into any shop and everything would fit, but being thin didn’t make me happy."

I could go into any shop and everything would fit, but being thin didn’t make me happy.

She continued: "I lost a bit of me somewhere - I lost a bit of my personality. I think because part of my personality is always making jokes and putting myself down."

But despite being comfortable with her current weight - and apparently 'not having to worry if her husband fancies her' - Coleen admits dropping a final couple of stone could benefit her health.

Performing alongside her sisters in 2009 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: UK weather: More misery as conditions remain wet and chilly into the weekend

Not that she feels all that 'bothered', insisting that she worries less and less about pleasing others as time goes by.

Fans on social media have been impressed with Coleen's self-assured position, with several wishing her all the best on Twitter in response to her words.

"Size doesn't matter as long as you are happy," one person tweeted.

Another wrote: "You sound happy and you're beautiful."

Coleen is a mum of three (Credit: Alucard / SplashNews.com)

And a third person added: "So right. And you always look lovely."

Mum-of-three Coleen divorced her second husband Ray Fensome in 2018.

She was previously married to soap star Shane Richie, with whom she shares two sons.

Her daughter Ciara was born in 2001.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.