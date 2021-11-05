Coleen Nolan ‘will definitely marry new boyfriend as she’s head over heels’

Coleen Nolan is ‘planning to marry’ her secret boyfriend, just months after getting together, according to reports.

The Loose Women presenter has stayed tight-lipped over the identity of her new man.

But The Sun reports they would consider walking down the aisle in the future.

Coleen reportedly wants to tie the knot (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What do we know about Coleen Nolan’s boyfriend?

Coleen might have kept schtum about the identity of her new partner, but she has talked A LOT about him.

She met him on Tinder shortly after being dumped by a lockdown toyboy she’d been chatting to.

At the time Coleen, 56, revealed: “He was meant to pick me up, but the day before he went weird on the texting front.

“I asked why he wasn’t replying and he told me he really liked me, but couldn’t handle who I was. I was so hurt and angry.”

But Coleen picked herself and dusted herself off, bagging a new love interest in the process.

And thank goodness she did.

Coleen also perhaps over-shared and that they’re having sex “anywhere in the house at any time of day”.

She told the Mirror: “I have met someone wonderful and I am really happy – he makes me feel like I am 20 again.

“It has only been three-and-a-half months so it’s really early but we are dating and the kids have all met him and love him.”

Coleen has spoken about her new man on a few occasions (Credit: ITV)

So is Coleen planning to marry him?

According to the reports Coleen has ‘given into the idea of marriage’ as friends predict it will happen soon.

A source told The Sun: “Coleen is head over heels for him. They are inseparable and have got very serious, very fast.

“She didn’t want to be in this position again after everything she’s been through in the past, and actually broke up with him a few times because of that.

“But Coleen has finally surrendered and it’s full steam ahead now. Those closest to her think she will definitely marry this one.”

Read more: Coleen Nolan hits back at criticism as she unveils new tattoo

Coleen has been married before (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coleen’s first marriage was to EastEnders actor Shane Richie. They divorced in 1999.

They share sons Shane Nolan, 30, and Jake Roche, 29.

Coleen married guitarist Ray Fensome in 2007, but in 2018 she announced the marriage was over.

They have a daughter named Ciara, 20.

Her new man is certainly doing her some good.

She recently revealed she’d lost two stone after adopting a plant-based diet.

Coleen, a former winner of Celebrity Big Brother, said: “I feel better than ever.”

ED! has contacted reps for Coleen for comment on this story.

This week, Coleen released her book Live. Laugh. Love. Lessons I’ve Learned.

