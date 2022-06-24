Coleen Nolan speaking on Loose Women
News

Coleen Nolan beams in stunning swimsuit pics for hen do celebrations

She looks fab!

By Entertainment Daily

Coleen Nolan looks fabulous as she suns herself on her daughter-in-law’s hen do.

The 57-year-old Loose Women presenter was head-to-toe glam as she partied on a yacht in Dubai.

Wearing a flattering black swimsuit and a leopard print kimono, Coleen looked stunning as she let her hair down with the girls.

Her look was finished off with a pair of oversized black sunglasses.

Coleen Nolan poses in black swimsuit on a boat on Instagram Stories
Coleen looks fab as she suns herself in Dubai (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Coleen Nolan on Instagram

She shared a series of snaps on her Instagram Stories, in which she can be seen having a ball as she celebrates with daughter-in-law Maddie and friends.

The next photo showed stunning Maddie posing in a white bandeau bikini top and sarong.

Coleen Nolan smiling in animal print outfit and sunglasses on Instagram Stories
Coleen was all smiles during the trip (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Read more: McDonald & Dodds series 3 episode 1 cast: Who guest stars in Belvedere on ITV1?

Coleen captured the post: “My beautiful soon-to-be daughter-in-law.”

The next shows a sun-kissed Coleen beaming as she takes a selfie, the sea and sun behind her.

Coleen’s son Shane, 33, proposed to former Miss Manchester Maddie in December 2020. Shane, Coleen’s son with ex-husband Shane Richie, popped the question to Maddie over a game of charades.

Coleen Nolan asks for outfit advice

Recently, Coleen admitted she was struggling to pick an outfit for her son’s big day. She ended up turning to the other Loose Women panellists for advice on what to wear.

She told them: “I’ve left it three weeks before the wedding.

“I’ve seen Maddie in her dress and she is breathtaking, I can’t wait for you all to see it. You’ll never outshine her but you don’t want to look like you’re trying to.”

Read more: Loose Women star Coleen Nolan shows off dramatic new look

As she showed off one of the dresses, she talked them through it.

Coleen Nolan in wedding outfit alongside Loose Women co-stars
Coleen needed a second opinion on her outfit (Credit: ITV)

Coleen said: “It’s really comfortable as well, which is nice. With the right underwear holding my bits in. I feel really nice in it. I feel like the mother of the groom.”

And while some viewers took exception to the segment, many tweeted messages of support, agreeing Coleen looked gorgeous in the navy and white outfit the panel selected.

One fan said: “That outfit is lovely. It’s definitely the right one. It’s stunning on, it really suits you, Coleen.”

“Coleen looks fab!” another declared.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Rowan Atkinson speaking, Jermaine Jenas looking surprised on The One Show on BBC
The One Show hosts under fire for behaviour during Rowan Atkinson interview
Emmerdale Lydia Vinny and the caravan
Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing about caravan makeover
Sue Nicholls Audrey Roberts Coronation Street
Sue Nicholls’ life saved by Coronation Street fan who spotted her cancer on television
Phil Vickery and Fern Britton on This Morning
Fern Britton reflects on the end of her marriage to Phil Vickery: ‘I’d have never predicted it would end like this
Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen smiles at Channel 5 event
Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen reveals farm plans after welcoming new arrival
Naga Munchetty in BBC Breakfast studio, Colin Paterson at Glastonbury today
BBC Breakfast viewers all make the same complaint about today’s show