Coleen Nolan looks fabulous as she suns herself on her daughter-in-law’s hen do.

The 57-year-old Loose Women presenter was head-to-toe glam as she partied on a yacht in Dubai.

Wearing a flattering black swimsuit and a leopard print kimono, Coleen looked stunning as she let her hair down with the girls.

Her look was finished off with a pair of oversized black sunglasses.

Coleen looks fab as she suns herself in Dubai (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Coleen Nolan on Instagram

She shared a series of snaps on her Instagram Stories, in which she can be seen having a ball as she celebrates with daughter-in-law Maddie and friends.

The next photo showed stunning Maddie posing in a white bandeau bikini top and sarong.

Coleen was all smiles during the trip (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Coleen captured the post: “My beautiful soon-to-be daughter-in-law.”

The next shows a sun-kissed Coleen beaming as she takes a selfie, the sea and sun behind her.

Coleen’s son Shane, 33, proposed to former Miss Manchester Maddie in December 2020. Shane, Coleen’s son with ex-husband Shane Richie, popped the question to Maddie over a game of charades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddie Wahdan (@maddiewahdan)

Coleen Nolan asks for outfit advice

Recently, Coleen admitted she was struggling to pick an outfit for her son’s big day. She ended up turning to the other Loose Women panellists for advice on what to wear.

She told them: “I’ve left it three weeks before the wedding.

“I’ve seen Maddie in her dress and she is breathtaking, I can’t wait for you all to see it. You’ll never outshine her but you don’t want to look like you’re trying to.”

As she showed off one of the dresses, she talked them through it.

Coleen needed a second opinion on her outfit (Credit: ITV)

Coleen said: “It’s really comfortable as well, which is nice. With the right underwear holding my bits in. I feel really nice in it. I feel like the mother of the groom.”

And while some viewers took exception to the segment, many tweeted messages of support, agreeing Coleen looked gorgeous in the navy and white outfit the panel selected.

One fan said: “That outfit is lovely. It’s definitely the right one. It’s stunning on, it really suits you, Coleen.”

“Coleen looks fab!” another declared.

