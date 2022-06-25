Coleen Nolan slipped into a swimsuit as she enjoyed a hen weekend in sun-soaked Dubai.

The Loose Women star has been in the UAE this weekend with her soon-to-be daughter-in-law Maddie.

Maddie is marrying Coleen‘s son Shane Jr soon.

And to celebrate the women and a group of their pals headed off for some fun in the sun.

Coleen Nolan frolicked in the pool in her swimsuit (Credit: Instagram)

Coleen Nolan slips into swimsuit in Dubai

The singer appeared to be having the time of her life on the hen weekend.

She shared pictures of herself soaking up the sun on a yacht and relaxing in a rooftop pool.

Read more: Coleen Nolan stuns fans as she shares ‘natural’ selfie

Throwing her arms in the air, Coleen, who wore a black one-piece swimsuit, said: “Last day in Dubai..next stop.. Wedding…”

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with on saying: “Beautiful girly.”

Others agreed that Coleen appeared to be having the time of her life.

“Looking great @coleen_nolan living your best life,” said one.

“Loving life right there,” said another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Col Nol (@coleen_nolan)

Wedding dilemma for mother of the groom

As the mother of the groom, Coleen recently admitted the she had a bit of a pre-wedding dilemma.

The star couldn’t decide on an outfit for the wedding, so she asked her Loose Women panellists for help.

Read more: Netflix fans convinced cast of 365 Days are having sex for real

Coleen modelled three outfits, with the ladies settling on a navy and white dress with matching hat and shoes.

Coleen lost two stone after turning vegan (Credit: ITV)

Coleen’s two stone weight loss

Last year, the star revealed that she had lost two stone after turning vegan.

After adopting the plant-based diet, Coleen began to lose weight “as a side effect” to the change.

She told Bella Magazine: “I’ve probably dropped a couple of stone. The weight loss was just a bonus, going vegan was never about losing weight.

“I feel much better than I’ve ever felt. I’ve had my teeth done and lost weight, I can’t stop smiling.”

And that was certainly the case as she soaked up the sun in Dubai!

Tell us what you think on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.