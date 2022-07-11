Coleen Nolan smiling on Loose Women and her son Shane Jr
Coleen Nolan shares photos from son’s wedding day as she stuns in blue dress

Wow!

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Coleen Nolan has celebrated her son’s wedding as it took place over the weekend.

The 57-year-old shared some snaps from the day on her Twitter – and fans were blown away by her “beautiful” outfit.

Coleen Nolan’s son celebrates wedding

Shane Jr, Coleen‘s son, got married to Maddie Wahdan over the weekend.

Taking to Twitter last night (Sunday, July 10), Coleen shared some snaps from the big day.

In one picture, Coleen, looking beautiful in a blue dress and matching hat, smiles as she holds a flute of champagne.

In another picture, Coleen and her kids pose with the happy couple. The third picture shows Coleen and her family smiling alongside Shane and Maddie.

What can I say… a perfect day and night with family and friends celebrating my gorgeous son @iamshanenolan and now finally my beautiful daughter in law @maddiewahdan1’s wedding day,” she tweeted. 

“I laughed and CRIED a lot.. a day I’ll never forget! Love you all.”

Coleen Nolan smiling on Loose Women
Coleen’s fans were loving her wedding snaps (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan’s son

Plenty of Coleen’s 274.8k followers took to the replies of her tweet to gush over her wedding snaps.

“Oh darling you all look so gorgeous,” her Loose Women co-star Charlene White commented.

“You look absolutely beautiful… No words,” one follower said.

“You look stunning Coleen and so does the bride and the rest of the wedding party,” a third wrote.

“Beautiful dress, love the blue, obviously not a patch on the bride,” another tweeted.

“You all look stunning, you really suit that blue. Congratulations to the happy couple,’ a fifth said.

Linda Nolan smiling
Linda was at the wedding too (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Linda Nolan celebrates Shane’s big day

Coleen wasn’t the only Nolan sister in attendance at her son’s big day over the weekend.

Her older sister, Linda, was also at the wedding. Linda took to Twitter to share some snaps with her 14.3k followers too.

In one picture, Linda poses in her own stunning dress and hat outside the wedding venue.

In another picture, Coleen, Shane Richie, Shane, and Maddie pose for a family picture. Linda also uploaded two of the same photos as Coleen.

“Massive love and congratulations to the new Mr and Mrs Roche,” she tweeted.

“It was a beautiful ceremony yesterday and I couldn’t be a prouder aunt/in-law.”

