Coleen Nolan’s son hits back amid claims he’s ‘living off Universal Credit in garage’

The son of Coleen Nolan, Jake Roche, has hit back amid claims he is ‘living off Universal Credit and sleeping in his mum’s garage’.

Reports had claimed that Jake had made the admission on TikTok.

The video shows 30-year-old Jake talking about his career after he’s asked him what he was up to.

Singer Jake smirked: “I’m on Universal Credit, and I live with my mum in her garage. I’m a failure.”

But the TikTok user responded with kindness, saying: “Firstly, I’d like to say you are not a failure. Everyone goes through hardships in life and you will get through yours.”

Jake smiled and replied: “Thank you, you are a legend.”

However, Jake went on to hit back at the reports, posting about it on Instagram with some photos to prove his point. One of the images claims he has a net worth of $50m and earns $10m per year.

He wrote: “DON’T BELIEVE EVERYTHING YOU READ.”

His fans rushed to show their support in the comments.

One wrote: “I don’t believe you’re sleeping in a garage, that’s a load of crap!”

Another said: “Omg!! Anything for a story.”

A third commented: “Bless you hun!! It’s nothing to be ashamed of…. It’s a pit stop until you find work.”

Jake, who appeared on ITV soap Emmerdale, also had a career in the music industry, as the lead singer for the band Rixton. They had a number one hit with Me and My Broken Heart in 2014.

The band has more recently been known as Push Baby.

Jake also posted some artwork for an upcoming London date for his band.

Jake’s mum is Loose Women star Coleen. Coleen is also a mum to son Shane Jr and daughter Ciara.

Over the summer, Coleen celebrated with her children at son Shane’s wedding.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: “What can I say. A perfect day and night with family and friends celebrating my gorgeous son @iamshanenolan and now finally my beautiful daughter in law @maddiewahdan’s wedding day.

“I laughed and CRIED a lot.. a day I’ll never forget! Love you all.”

ED! has contacted reps for Coleen for comment.

