Maureen Nolan, the sister of Coleen Nolan, has shared some wonderful family news today.

Maureen, 69, is celebrating the arrival of her new granddaughter as she shared the happy news on her Twitter on Wednesday (July 19).

The news has delighted fans of the family as they gushed over the photo Maureen posted.

Maureen shared wonderful family news today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coleen Nolan’s sister Maureen shares wonderful family news

Maureen posted a photo of herself proudly holding her granddaughter. The singer said: “My 4th granddaughter born yesterday, thank you to my son Dan and beautiful daughter-in-law Maddison (the warrior) for the best gift of all, we are all already obsessed.”

My 4th granddaughter born yesterday.

Fans loved the post, as one person gushed: “Awwww congratulations.”

Another wrote: “Congratulations Maureen! She’s gorgeous.”

Someone else added: “How lovely Maureen.”

Maureen shared that she’s welcomed her fourth granddaughter (Credit: ITV)

It comes after Maureen and Coleen’s other sister Linda Nolan spoke about the pending arrival of the tot. Speaking to the Mirror recently, Linda – who has incurable cancer – said: “The baby won’t know me, but at least I’ll be able to see them, and hold them and kiss them.”

Linda also revealed that Maureen was there to comfort her when she shaved her head recently. She said: “My friend who is a hairdresser came round and just shaved it. Then I said ‘Get me a cap, we’re going out for a drink.’

“When we got back I was emotional. My sister Maureen said ‘Are you alright?’ and I couldn’t speak, then I said ‘Not really’. She came and sat beside me and put her arm around me.”

Linda recently spoke about Maureen’s support amid her cancer journey (Credit: ITV)

Linda said she felt “devastated” at losing her hair again.

Read more: Linda Nolan makes heartbreaking confession as she shaves her head amid cancer battle

Maureen, Coleen and Linda also have sisters Anne, 72, Denise, 71, and Bernie – who sadly died in 2013 from cancer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.