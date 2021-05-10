Coleen Nolan has opened up about her split from her boyfriend, saying he “couldn’t handle who I was”.

The Loose Women star, 56, went public with the relationship last year.

But sadly the coupling has come to an end after he called time on it.

Coleen’s relationship has ended (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Coleen and her boyfriend?

Coleen opened up about the split in OK! magazine, and said that her ex couldn’t handle who she was.

She said: “I really started to fall for him and I couldn’t wait to see him.

Read more: Coleen Nolan new boyfriend: Star worries she’s ‘too old’ for beau

“But then as lockdown started lifting, he was meant to pick me up, but the day before he went weird on the texting front.

“I asked why he wasn’t replying and he told me he really liked me, but couldn’t handle who I was. I was so hurt and angry.”

Coleen said she understood why the relationship ended (Credit: ITV)

Can’t say a bad word about him

Coleen, who met the 47-year-old on a dating app, said that despite the split she “couldn’t say a bad word about him”.

She also admitted that she understood why he put an end to their relationship, and said, “he probably was a bit scared that he couldn’t adapt to my lifestyle”.

Coleen asked for advice (Credit: ITV)

Trying to keep things alive in lockdown

In January, Coleen revealed that she and her beau were struggling to keep the flame alight during lockdown.

Writing in The Mirror, she said: “Luckily, I did find someone I really like online. The challenge now is how on earth to keep the relationship going when we can’t meet up.

Read more: Coleen Nolan boyfriend: Loose Women star ‘frustrated’ as she struggles with new relationship in lockdown

“But we do talk on the phone every day and have been since the end of September.

“I’m enjoying the flirtation and having something nice to look forward to during the endless hours of lockdown. But it is frustrating not being able to move things on.”

She then asked readers if they had any tips for virtual dates.