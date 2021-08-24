Coleen Nolan leaves Loose Women viewers stunned as she debuts hair makeover

Coleen Nolan stunned viewers of Loose Women as she showed off her glamorous new look on Tuesday (August 24).

The well-loved panellist caught the eye of fans of the ITV daytime offering as she debuted her elegant and sleek new style.

Coleen, 56, joined host Kay Adams, as well as fellow guests Janet Street-Porter and Judi Love for the instalment.

Coleen looked stunning with her new hairstyle (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

But it was Coleen who garnered admiration from viewers who took to Twitter to heap praise on her.

One wrote: “Coleen Nolan you look lovely, I love your hair style.”

Another joined the adoration: “Coleen looks so pretty, her hair looks stylish and love her earrings. Loving her look today.”

A third fan continued: “Think you look absolutely fantastic today Coleen. X”

But the love for her stylish appearance didn’t end there as more users joined in.

One exclaimed: “You look stunning today!!!! 10/10 on that choice of outfit!!!!”

Coleen looked discernibly different to her usual look (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And another stated: “Coleen you look fab today on loose women xxxxxx.”

Coleen was seen on the show with a slicked back shiny dark brown ponytail and blunt cut fringe framing her face.

She wore a green button-down top with a complimenting khaki blazer, showing off her vibrant tan.

Coleen accessorised her look with silver circle drop earrings.

Opting for glamourous make-up she had a khaki based smokey-eye with heavy eyeliner and lashes, offset by a natural pink lip colour.

On the show Coleen talked about how she has often been given the silent treatment from her family because of things she’s said on-air.

She explained: “I’ve literally gone home to nobody talking to me. I used to walk in and think ‘oh no what did I say today on Loose Women’. It might be like a picture I’ve put up. You know when they go through those teenage years and I’ve put up a picture of Ciara when she’s seven in some ridiculous outfit and everyone at school is like ‘your mum put you on telly today’ so then she’s not talking to me.

“I always say to them if you can’t handle it then don’t watch because I just can’t, not talk about it.”

