Coleen Nolan and her sisters share emotional tribute after heartbreaking family death

Coleen Nolan and her sisters have been left heartbroken following the death of their beloved auntie.

The famous sisters lost their auntie Theresa on Thursday (February 3) after a battle with incurable skin cancer.

Paying tribute to Theresa shortly after her death, the group shared a selection of family photos as they announced the news.

Yesterday, our Auntie Teresa peacefully passed away, after living with incurable skin cancer for many years. Teresa was the backbone of our family, the glue that held us together and the only person from our parents’ generation left. Rest In Peace, Auntie ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VnVzzotoP6 — The Nolans (@The_Nolans) February 4, 2022

Coleen Nolan and her sisters pay tribute

Coleen and her siblings posted a string of heartwarming photos on Twitter earlier today (February 4).

The snaps showed Theresa alongside the entire Nolan clan.

The special tribute was posted on the joint account for Coleen, Anne, Linda, Maureen and Denise.

Teresa was the backbone of our family

They captioned the post: “Yesterday, our Auntie Teresa peacefully passed away, after living with incurable skin cancer for many years.

“Teresa was the backbone of our family, the glue that held us together and the only person from our parents’ generation left. Rest In Peace, Auntie.”

Fans rushed to show their support to the famous siblings.

Taking to the comments, one wrote: “Sorry to hear that, she looks so like your mum. What a long and wonderful life she had with you all around her.”

Another added: “I am so sorry to hear this sad news. My thoughts and prayers are with each of you. Sending much love and strength to you all at this time.”

A third tweeted: “Sorry to hear of your aunt’s passing condolences to you and all the Nolan family.”

A fourth shared: “So very sorry to hear the sad loss of your beloved Auntie. Sending love to #TheNolanFamily RIP Teresa.”

In addition, a fifth posted: “I’m sorry to hear about your loss. Sending love to you all.”

The family have been struck with health concerns over the years, with Linda currently battling terminal cancer.

Linda and Anne also shared the tribute (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Nolan sisters struck by cancer

She has been fighting secondary breast cancer since 2017, and it has since spread to her liver.

The star was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016.

In a recent social media post, Linda said: “Not only have I lived to see another year in, I saw it in with my sisters by my side and I couldn’t be more thankful.

“There’s lots of great things planned for 2022 and I can’t wait to share them all with you. Here’s to an amazing year ahead!”

Meanwhile, Anne was told her breast cancer had returned in 2020, after she first battled it in 2000.

She was diagnosed at stage three – the worst stage before it reaches terminal status, stage four.

Thankfully, Anne is now cancer-free after having chemotherapy.

Their sister Bernie died from breast cancer in 2013.

