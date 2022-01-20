Coleen Nolan has been issued with a “warning” about new boyfriend Michael Jones.

Loose Women star Coleen, 56, finally introduced her new boyfriend, 57, to the world in a magazine interview earlier this week.

The pair met on dating app Tinder last year.

And this week she revealed that daughter Ciara wasn’t entirely on board with her mum’s new romance at the start.

Coleen Nolan warned over new boyfriend

Viewers of Loose Women will certainly know by now that Coleen Nolan has a new boyfriend.

For the majority of their relationship so far, Coleen has kept the identity of her boyfriend a secret.

Back in June, Coleen met her mystery man on the dating app Tinder.

The mystery man in question is Michael Jones, a 57-year-old logistics specialist who works for a supermarket chain.

Coleen revealed to her fans who her new beau was in an exclusive with OK! magazine earlier this week.

The star said that Michael brings “calm and peace” into her life, and seems to be happier than ever.

Loose Women star told ‘don’t settle’

The star revealed what her daughter had said to her about her new boyfriend.

Speaking about the concerns her daughter, Ciara, 21, had, Coleen said: “She was worried that I was getting into a relationship because I felt like it was my last chance.”

Coleen was then forced to explain to her daughter that this wasn’t the case at all.

The Loose Women star revealed that Ciara told her off and Coleen then “sobbed her heart out in the bedroom”.

However, after initially feeling angry at her daughter’s reaction, Coleen had a revelation.

“I thought, hold on a minute! For the whole lockdown I’ve lived with all three of my kids and their partners and they all go off together for walks or off to bed and I just thought, give me a break!” she said.

Coleen then revealed that her daughter gets on well with Michael, though of her three children, Ciara is the more “protective”.

What else has been said about the star’s new boyfriend?

Coleen spoke about Michael on Tuesday’s edition of Loose Women with her fellow panelists Judi Love, Janet Street-Porter, and Ruth Langsford.

The Loose Women even pranked Coleen into thinking that Michael was waiting in the wings, ready to come and make an appearance on the show.

Whilst Coleen may and the Loose Women may have been enjoying discussing Coleen’s new boyfriend, many viewers weren’t.

“This is the most self-indulgent segment ever,” one viewer tweeted.

“Nobody cares you have a new boyfriend,” another wrote.

“What a fuss over Colleen Nolan finding a man,” a third tweeted.

Sounds like viewers are pretty fed up with hearing about Coleen’s love life!

