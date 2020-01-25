Robert Bathurst says Cold Feet could return for a "one-off" special next year.

The 62-year-old actor - who plays David Marsden in the ITV comedy drama - says that despite plans for the show to take a break in 2021, there are discussions around the idea of a longer episode to tide fans over.

Robert said there is talk for special one-off episode in 2021 (Credit: Splash News)

He's quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV column as saying: "I mean there's talk of a one-off.

"It's just talk. I don't know any more than that."

His comments come after series creator Mike Bullen discussed the future of the show - which also stars James Nesbitt, Hermione Norris, John Thomson and Fay Ripley - and suggested the team could step away for a while after the

current ninth season comes to an end

He recently said: "I want to take a break. We are going to rest the series. We're not going to do one next year.

"We need to give the characters some space to move on to new stages so that we've got stuff to write about."

Robert also previously admitted he doesn't expect the show to last beyond its current series - the fourth since its 2016 revival - as he cast doubt over the renewed drama's longevity.

He explained: "If we are pulled, which I think we might well be, I always said we'd either do one series and it'd be a failure or we do four in the reboot. That was my instinct.

"It's not my decision, but if we are finishing I hope we've given ITV a very difficult decision to make.

Cold Feet is currently on its ninth season but will be taking a break in 2021 (Credit: ITV)

"It could well be the end, but you don't know. If it's still about people, that's life and it's open-ended.

"So long as it isn't: 'We've done all the big issues of the day, we've run out of those' - if that's the emphasis of it then, yeah, finish it."

