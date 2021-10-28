Amanda and Clive Owen recently revealed they’re going through a “rocky patch” in their marriage, and now Ben Fogle has defended the couple against “scrutiny”.

The Our Yorkshire Farm stars admitted that “constant intrusion into our lives from the media” had “amplified a rocky patch” they were going through.

Now Ben – who is good friends with the couple – issued a message on Instagram and urged people to give them a break.

Amanda and Clive Owen marriage woes

Alongside a photo of himself with Amanda, Clive and their children, Ben said: “I always stick up for my friends.

“There is an assumption that if you put yourself in the public eye, then you must also suffer the consequences of accountability.

“Amanda, Clive and the Owen family are the most honest, kind, hard working folk I have ever had the pleasure to meet.

Ben showed his support for Amanda and Clive (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Ben say?

“They have integrity, Yorkshire grit and good honest, traditional values. But everyone has their limits.

“The constant scrutiny and intrusion has, in my opinion, transcended beyond ‘accountability’ and now borders harassment.”

He continued: “Give them a break. We all have our wobbles. We all have our challenges and imperfections.

“In a world of negativity, they’re the good people. Love, peace and families.”

Amanda re-shared Ben’s message on her own Instagram account and fans sent their support.

Amanda and Clive said they hit a “rocky patch” in their marriage (Credit: Channel 5/YouTube)

One person said: “Well said, we all have tough times I hope you are all OK.”

In addition, another commented: “Well said, they are a fantastic role model, a beautiful family!!”

After that, one added: “How can anyone have a bad word to say about this incredible family?”

Meanwhile, in their statement on Wednesday, Amanda and Clive insisted they’re a “normal family” and have never said their “marriage is perfect”.

Clive and Amanda asked for privacy (Credit: Channel 5/YouTube)

Meanwhile, they added: “With the TV show and the books we’ve always aimed to show the reality of life on the farm.

“And just like any marriage we have our stresses and strains, coupled with all the complexities of what we do on the farm and bringing up nine kids.”

