Cliff Richard posts heartbreaking tribute after death of close friend who lived with him for 30 years

His close friend sadly passed away recently

By Entertainment Daily

Sir Cliff Richard has posted a heartbreaking tribute following the death of his close friend, who he lived with for 30 years.

Bill Latham, Cliff’s former manager, lived with the veteran singer for three decades but sadly passed away recently.

Cliff shared the news with his fans on Thursday (December 29), posting a photo of him, Bill and American evangelist Billy Graham.

Cliff Richard with Gloria Hunniford on the red carpet
Cliff, pictured here with Gloria Hunniford, has spoken of his recent heartbreak (Credit: Splash News)

Touching tribute

The 88-year-old singer wrote: “Dear all. Yet another loss.

“This time, someone I feel as though I’ve know forever has left this life and moved on to a better one.

“Many, if not all of you, will know of whom I write… Bill Latham. He is the one who led me on to that spiritual pathway that changed my life fully and completely. He showed me how important it was to be charitable and also be brave enough to speak openly of my faith.

“Bill was one of those people who you could reliably lean on and I did, many times.

“It’s always going to be difficult losing a friend and I know that Bill had many friends and they will all be able to relate to these, my words. ‘Bill was Spiritual and loving and fun’.

“He will be missed greatly and will live on in the many hearts of those that loved and respected him… my heart being one of them.

“Bill and I pictured here with Billy Graham (on the left).

“God bless you Bill. You deserve your Rest In Peace… Cliff.”

He lived with Bill until 1996, sparking speculation in the tabloid media about their relationship.

Cliff hit back

As reported by Mail Online, in 2008, Cliff asserted that it was ‘nobody else’s business’.

Sir Cliff released a Christmas album this year (Credit: ITV)

He told the news outlet: “When Bill and I lived together, there were always stories about what people believed our real relationship was, but what nobody realised was that Bill’s girlfriend was living with us, too.

“Nobody asked about that, not that it was anyone else’s business. When Bill decided to move out, it was because he and his girlfriend wanted to be alone together, simple as that.”

After Bill moved out, former Roman Catholic priest John McElynn moved in, with Cliff calling him a “blessing”.

The pair developed a close friendship while they were housemates, with McElynn often joining Cliff as a plus-one to events.

