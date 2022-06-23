Claudia Winkleman’s strange sex confession about husband

Claudia Winkleman once confessed to a strange phobia which affects her sex life with her TV producer husband.

While many women will understand not wanting to sleep with their husbands if they’ve drank too much, they generally mean booze.

But Claudia once revealed she won’t have sex or even share a kiss with Kris Thykier is he’s drank too much…er, water.

Claudia won’t go near Kris if he’s had a few (Credit: CoverImages)

Claudia Winkleman husband

Speaking on podcast Off The Menu back in 2020, Claudia shared her disgust over the flavourless liquid that sustains all life.

She said: “I don’t like or believe in water, I won’t have it… I’ve never knowingly had water, I don’t like it.”

The Strictly Come Dancing host continued: “When people drink it, like my husband drinks great amounts of water, and I really like him but it’s problematic.

“He’s glugging, don’t touch me, ‘take your bra off’… I don’t think so.”

Claudia, who appears on The One Show tonight (June 23), went on to say that the thought of kissing or getting down to sex with anyone ‘liquidy’ made her feel rather sick.

She added: “I want a dry, shrivelled up little man, I want to sleep with Mr. Burns, he doesn’t drink water, I want him at the table. just don’t like liquid, I don’t like wine, there’s all kinds of stuff, is this too weird?”

Who wants to tell Claudia that even she’s about 55% water?

Even Claudia can’t bear the suspense on her new show (Credit: YouTube)

Claudia’s joining Alex Jones and Gethin Jones tonight to talk about her new Channel 4 gameshow, One Question, which starts tomorrow night.

The premise of the show seems simple enough, one contestant has to answer one question and can win a cash prize of £100,000.

Sounds almost too easy.

Is One Question really as easy as it sounds?

Of course, it’s not really going to be as straightforward as that. TV execs are not fools.

While it sounds super easy, you have 19 other ‘false’ answers with only one correct.

Eliminate the correct answer and you walk away with nothing.

Clips promoting the show have revealed contestants battling with questions like ‘what is happy?’ and ‘what is square?’

Also, the questions could be about literally anything from art history to food, so the contestants had better have some good general knowledge up their sleeves.

Meanwhile, parents up and down the land agree that this sounds very much like an everyday conversation with a toddler.*

*We might have made this up.

One Question airs Fridays at 8pm on Channel 4.

