Claudia Winkleman says she’s just “waiting to be fired” from Strictly Come Dancing ahead of the new series.

The presenter, 48, admits she fears for her future and that she suffers from “imposter syndrome”.

What did Claudia Winkleman say?

In an interview with the Daily Mail she says: “I’m just waiting to be fired.

“I’m waiting for somebody to tap me on the shoulder and go, ‘Oh, sorry, we’ve got this all wrong, you are not allowed to go in again, we’ve got Rylan instead.’”

She also says that even though she gets “vomit-inducingly” nervous before each show, and that the imposter syndrome is real.

However, she continued: “I don’t think that’s a bad thing. Imposter syndrome is incredibly useful.”

What did Claudia Winkleman admit in the interview?

Subsequently, she also revealed that co-host Tess Daley helps her with the fear.

With the responsibility of messing things up weighing heavy, she said that her pal’s the one to “look after her and help” her.

What else has Claudia been up to?

With the new series of Strictly only weeks away, Clauds and co-host Tess delighted social media fans when they reunited.

As a result, the hosts enjoyed a socially distanced reunion as they got back to work for the show, which will air in October.

She captioned an image on Instagram: “[It was] Dreamy being reunited with @claudiawinkle today for some (socially distanced) filming for our ‘Best Of’ Strictly shows- on TV in September.”

Strictly Come Dancing’s Best Bits is on Saturday September 26 at 8.15pm on BBC One

