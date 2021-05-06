A throwback video of a young Claudia Winkleman has left fans stunned as it was shared on social media.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 49, is known for her lustrous fringe, but the video showed her in days before her famous ‘do.

And fans were stunned at the difference.

#OnThisDay 1996: Good Morning with Anne and Nick drafted in some dating experts to provide some top tips for improving your pulling power. pic.twitter.com/rP4hvTl5YU — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) May 3, 2021

Why was Claudia Winkleman on TV in the 1990s?

The BBC Archive Twitter account shared a video of Claudia appearing on 1990s daytime magazine show, Good Morning With Anne and Nick.

Host Nick Owen welcomed two guests to talk about chat-up lines.

One of them was “chat-up connoisseur” Claudia Winkleman.

Claudia had a very different look in the 90s (Credit: BBC Archive/Twitter)

What did she do in the video clip?

With ne’er a fringe in sight, the then 24-year-old Claudia launched into her advice about how to improve your “pulling power”.

When asked about the best techniques to go up to someone and start chatting them up, she replied: “Eye contact. It’s all about eye contact.

“There’s nothing cool about chatting someone up, so you can’t try and be cool.

“You’ve got to do it with a gay abandon. I asked lots of friends and they said waving [is a good way to get someone’s attention].”

It was shortly after this appearance that she adopted her trademark fringe.

“It started out quite wispy and floaty, but I immediately got my hairdresser to change it for a strong, Lego-like style,” she said in a recent interview.

“Once I saw that I fell in love and haven’t been without it since.”

Claudia and her trademark fringe (Credit: BBC)

How did fans react to the footage?

One Twitter user said about the footage: “Ha …@ClaudiaWinkle definitely see some forehead back in the day and very little of the panda.

“Great job title though ‘chat up connoisseur’, bet you did not get that from the careers advisor at school.”

Another called her “unrecognisable”.

A third tweeted: @ClaudiaWinkle Before the fringe!”