Clare Balding shares heartache after death of beloved dog Archie

Crufts presenter Clare Balding has been left "broken-hearted" after the death of beloved dog Archie.

The 49-year-old BBC commentator took to Twitter to post a heartfelt tribute to the Tibetan Terrier, telling fans: "Archie has walked his last walk."

Clare shared the late dog with wife Alice Arnold.

I am so sad to tell you that our beloved Archie has walked his last walk. @alicearnold1 and I are broken-hearted but grateful to him for the joy he gave us, the places he took us and the friends he brought us. We miss him so much. RIP Archie 2005-2020 pic.twitter.com/d6JY401Hzp — Clare Balding (@clarebalding) July 22, 2020

Clare wrote: "I am so sad to tell you that our beloved Archie has walked his last walk.

"@alicearnold1 and I are broken-hearted but grateful to him for the joy he gave us, the places he took us and the friends he brought us.

"We miss him so much. RIP Archie 2005-2020."

Fans rushed to comment their well-wishes to the couple over their loss.

Clare Balding has paid tribute to her beloved dog Archie on Twitter (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans support Clare Balding

One said: "So so sorry for your loss. Archie will have passed knowing how much you both loved him ❤ R.I.P little guy. Take care you two, sending love."

Another added: "What a beautiful boy. I've lost a few dogs and it's devastating, you feel so empty."

A third shared: "So sorry for your loss, I well up just at the thought of losing my dogs."

While former Gogglebox star Kate Bottley wrote: "I am so sorry for your loss, if there aren’t dogs in heaven then I’m not going. If I get there before you I’ll give Archie an ear diggle xx."

Clare shared Archie with wife Alice (Credit: Splash)

Clare and Alice have owned Archie since he was a pup, with the dog celebrating his 15th birthday back in March.

Alongside a picture of the pooch on his special day, Clare wrote: "Today was Archie’s 15th birthday. He had a special dog cake from @barkingbakerycompany which he liked very much, even if he was disappointed at only having one slice. We’re rationing him."

'He is our dog and I love him'

The TV star has previously spoke about her close bond with the black and white Tibetan terrier.

Writing in a column for Waitrose Weekend newspaper, she said: "Archie is nearly always pleased to see me, unless he’s cross with me for being away at something meaningless in his world – like the Olympics – in which case he ignores me for a few minutes and then can’t help himself making strange squeaky noises and giving me a cuddle.

Fans supported the couple following their sad loss (Credit: Splash)

"Archie is not an heroic dog. He is not even a particularly well behaved dog but he is our dog and I love him.”

The sad news comes months after Clare returned to Crufts for her 12th year hosting the show’s live coverage.

