Thursday 23rd July 2020
Clare Balding shares heartache after death of beloved dog Archie

The BBC presenter revealed he 'walked his last walk'

By Rebecca Calderwood
Crufts presenter Clare Balding has been left "broken-hearted" after the death of beloved dog Archie.

The 49-year-old BBC commentator took to Twitter to post a heartfelt tribute to the Tibetan Terrier, telling fans: "Archie has walked his last walk."

Clare shared the late dog with wife Alice Arnold.

Clare wrote: "I am so sad to tell you that our beloved Archie has walked his last walk.

"@alicearnold1 and I are broken-hearted but grateful to him for the joy he gave us, the places he took us and the friends he brought us.

"We miss him so much. RIP Archie 2005-2020."

Fans rushed to comment their well-wishes to the couple over their loss.

Clare Balding has paid tribute to her beloved dog Archie on Twitter (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans support Clare Balding

One said: "So so sorry for your loss. Archie will have passed knowing how much you both loved him ❤ R.I.P little guy. Take care you two, sending love."

Another added: "What a beautiful boy. I've lost a few dogs and it's devastating, you feel so empty."

A third shared: "So sorry for your loss, I well up just at the thought of losing my dogs."

While former Gogglebox star Kate Bottley wrote: "I am so sorry for your loss, if there aren’t dogs in heaven then I’m not going. If I get there before you I’ll give Archie an ear diggle xx."

Clare shared Archie with wife Alice (Credit: Splash)

Clare and Alice have owned Archie since he was a pup, with the dog celebrating his 15th birthday back in March.

Alongside a picture of the pooch on his special day, Clare wrote: "Today was Archie’s 15th birthday. He had a special dog cake from @barkingbakerycompany which he liked very much, even if he was disappointed at only having one slice. We’re rationing him."

'He is our dog and I love him'

The TV star has previously spoke about her close bond with the black and white Tibetan terrier.

Writing in a column for Waitrose Weekend newspaper, she said: "Archie is nearly always pleased to see me, unless he’s cross with me for being away at something meaningless in his world – like the Olympics – in which case he ignores me for a few minutes and then can’t help himself making strange squeaky noises and giving me a cuddle.

Fans supported the couple following their sad loss (Credit: Splash)

"Archie is not an heroic dog. He is not even a particularly well behaved dog but he is our dog and I love him.”

The sad news comes months after Clare returned to Crufts for her 12th year hosting the show’s live coverage.

