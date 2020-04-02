Clap for our Carers is on again TONIGHT – here's how to show your love for the NHS

Clap for our Carers will take place again tonight (April 2).

At 8pm this evening, the nation will show its appreciation for NHS workers with a round of applause.

The movement will celebrate carers and health workers for the courage they've shown throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Brits will Clap for our Carers again tonight (Credit: Splash News)

Clap for our Carers – what's the plan?

Brits are set to open their windows, front doors, balconies and head into their gardens to clap for our heroes.

People were moved to tears when the campaign was launched last week (March 26).

Following its huge success, it's now going to take place every Thursday at 8pm.

A statement on the Clap for our Carers official website read:

Healthcare workers, emergency services, armed services, delivery drivers, shop workers, teachers, waste collectors, manufacturers, postal workers, cleaners, vets, engineers and all those who are out there making an unbelievable difference to our lives in these challenging times… bravo, you are amazing!

People are delighted that Clap for our Carers will now be taking place every week.

Ahead of this evening's applause, many have taken to Twitter encouraging each other to be even louder.

"I hope this weeks #ClapForCarers #ClapForTheNHS is even louder than last week.

"They are all so incredibly brave. Hopefully people will be less inherently British now it's a thing," one wrote.

Another added: "Come on everyone, we want to hear you #ClapForCarers this evening.

"Let's make an even louder noise than last week and really show our #Appreciation of the @NHSuk !"

Moments later, a third tweeted: "Tonight 8pm Alarm clock Let’s make the second #ClapForCarers even louder to show our appreciation for all the amazing people on the front line making incredible sacrifices."

Shortly after, another commented: "Yeah! Tonight Lets give our unsung superheroesMan superhero& superheroines a rousing *applause* 8pm -2 April.

"Let’s gather our pots&pans & beat our ‘homemade’ drums & blow our whistles even louder for all our carers, including posties, bincollectors etc. #cheer #clapforNHS #ClapForCarers."

How did Clap for our Carers start?

The movement was originally started by Dutch Londoner Annemarie Plas.

She is not an NHS worker or government official but wanted to show her appreciation.

"With Covid-19 turning the whole world upside down, thousands of people suddenly found themselves doing incredible things to help others," her website states,

"Watching on the news how people in other countries were showing their collective gratitude through a timed applause, [she] felt inspired to organise something similar across the UK."

Clap For Our Carers is now a weekly event, taking place every Thursday at 8pm.

