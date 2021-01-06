Clap for Carers is set to return this week under a new name, Clap for Heroes.

The initiative was set up during the first coronaivrus lockdown last year to show appreciation for frontline workers with a round of applause and lasted for 10 weeks.

Now, with the nation in a third lockdown in a bid to combat the pandemic, the weekly ritual is being brought back.

When is Clap for Heroes starting?

Annemarie Plas, who came up with Clap for Carers last year, wrote on Twitter that the movement will return on Thursday, January 7, at 8pm.

She said: “We are bringing back the 8pm applause, in our 3rd lockdown.

“I hope it can lift the spirit, of all of us. Carers teacher, homeschooling parents, those who shield and ALL who is pushing through this difficult time!

“Please join & share! #clapforheroes.”

Whose idea was it to start Clap for Carers?

Annemarie, who is from the Netherlands, came up with the movement and managed to get millions of Brits involved during the first lockdown.

Celebrities were among those joining in, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children.

Speaking on This Morning in March last year, Annemarie said: “I just put it together and put it on my social channels.

“From there, it just snowballed. Then you find out Victoria Beckham is probably [doing it].”

Annemarie Plas came up with Clap for Carers (Credit: ITV)

Backlash

Despite many praising the movement last year, others slammed it because people broke social distancing rules.

In April, many people crammed onto Westminster Bridge to clap for the NHS.

One celebrity who was vocal in the criticism was Loose Women star Denise Welch.

She wrote on Instagram: “If this lockdown starts to fracture, scenes like this will be the cause.

“And if the govt refuse to address it at the daily conference you can’t really blame people for making their own rules in my very humble opinion.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds take part in Clap for Carers (Credit: W8 Media / SplashNews.com)

What have Brits said about the new Clap for Heroes?

While some people praised its return, others didn’t seem full of praise for the initiative.

One NHS worker tweeted: “Not this patronising rubbish again.

“As an NHS worker I find it insulting. Being applauded to work like a dog, put your life at risk and earn very little for it.”

Another said: “I cannot believe this is happening. I didn’t clap the first time and I won’t clap this time. I work for the NHS as a nurse.”

Another added: “Do any key workers actually want to be clapped for? Feels like such an empty gesture.. #clapforheroes.”

Another tweeted: “Clapping for heroes is also a worry as where I live it caused some issues due to some of my neighbours not #SocialDistancing.

“So why when we have been told to stay home should we now go out & #clapforheroes when a pay rise is more beneficial to #NHSWorkers.”

Clap for Heroes will take place on Thursday, January 7, at 8pm.

