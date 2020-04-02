Will churches open over Easter? Latest coronavirus news as Good Friday approaches

With Good Friday fast-approaching, many will be wondering if churches will open over Easter.

The Catholic Church, the Church in Wales and the Church of England have suspended all public services due to coronavirus.

But will the rules be lifted? Here's everything you need to know...

Churches have suspended public services (Credit: IPA/WENN.com)

Will churches open over Easter?

Churches will be open for personal prayer but public masses and other liturgies have been suspended across Britain.

The decision was made in order to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"In response to the coronavirus pandemic, so many aspects of our lives must change," the bishop's conference said.

"Although we won’t be gathering for public acts of worship, our churches will remain open.

"They are not closing. They will be a focal point of prayer, where you will find solace and strength.

"We will observe with great care the practices of hygiene and the guidance on social distancing.

"However, the celebration of Mass, Sunday by Sunday and day by day, will take place without a public congregation."

Churches will be open over Easter – but not for mass (Credit: Splash News)

Will Easter services be streamed online?

Yes, Easter services will be streamed online.

Easter mass and Good Friday service will still be held by priests across Britain.

Although worshippers will not be allowed to attend in person, they will be able to live streaming,

Click here for a list of the churches across the nation that are participating.

What about other church services?

The Church has postponed Baptisms, First Confessions, First Holy Communion and Confirmations.

Weddings should also be put on hold.

If they are not, only the bride, groom and immediate family will be allowed to attend.

Funerals will also only be attended by close family.

Meanwhile, confession will still be heard but only if social distancing is observed.

Priests have been advised against visiting the homes of those who are self-isolating.

However, those experiencing coronavirus symptoms are encouraged to contact their priests by phone for support.

Anointing of the sick is still permitted but without any physical contact using a cotton bud that should be burned afterwards.

Do you think churches should open over Easter? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.