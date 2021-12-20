Christmas lockdown restrictions COULD be on their way – latest developments

The UK could be set for a Christmas lockdown, according to the latest reports.

Xmas in the UK looked very different last year, with many families forced to spend the festive season apart due to Covid-19.

Following the introduction of the vaccine, many had hoped that this year could mark a return to normality.

However, there has been a huge rise in cases due to the Omicron variant. As a result, Christmas has once again been put at risk.

Britain recorded its biggest single-day increase in coronavirus cases on December 17, with 93,045 infections.

Boris Johnson is reportedly considering a Christmas lockdown (Credit: Splash News)

Covid-19 Christmas lockdown?

According to reports, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now weighing up options that could impact the entire nation.

Boris could end up advising against households mixing and potentially limiting mixing, social distancing and a hospitality curfew or announcing a full lockdown.

Read more: Boris Johnson ‘attended party in No 10 during first lockdown in May 2020’, sources claim

The government is also said to be considering a two-week circuit breaker. However, SAGE is supposedly pushing for a month-long shutdown.

The government is reportedly meeting Monday to consider plans (Credit: Splashnews)

Ministers are also discussing imposing restrictions from Boxing Day, which would see pubs and restaurants closed.

According to reports, Boris doesn’t support the idea of a full lockdown and instead wants to allow Brits to make their own choices.

Any new legal restrictions would require the recall of MPs to Parliament to vote them through. As a result, this means the changes could happen as soon as Wednesday (December 23).

However, Boris could face major backlash from members of his own cabinet if he insists on further restrictions of any kind.

Apparently, these include Rishi Sunak, Kwasi Kwarteng, Grant Shapps and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Meanwhile, leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.