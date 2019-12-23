Christmas Day weather: Forecasters warn it will be a chilly one

Wrap up warm as a cold snap is expected for Christmas Day, according to reports.

The Sun Online claims temperatures will plunge on Wednesday after highs of around 8C today.

And while bookies have slashed the odds on it being a White Christmas, hopes for a widespread covering of snow look to be dashed.

However, the tabloid also reports rain could affect the south of the UK on Christmas Eve before becoming drier on the 25th, with sunshine across the country.

B4 the festivities really get underway Monday brings mixed 4tunes with sunshine and showers, the showers mostly across Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland#4cast pic.twitter.com/3HsOAEIDKH — Met Office (@metoffice) December 23, 2019

Read more: Prince William and Kate Middleton to 'make big announcement' over Christmas

Met Office expert Greg Dewhurst told the website: "It will be a good day for Christmas walks and getting outside."

And according to the BBC, Christmas Day will be largely dry and bright for many areas with plenty of sunny spells but Boxing Day could be more unsettled with rain and gales.

It will be a good day for Christmas walks and getting outside.

However, thousands of families from Cornwall to Middlesbrough are reported to be on flood alert, with 80 warnings and over 200 flood alerts put in place after lots of rainfall in the south this past weekend.

The Sun reports up to 2in fell across Saturday and Sunday, leaving 90 homes flooded as rivers burst their banks in Berkshire, East Sussex and Kent.

🎄 🎅🏻 As the weekend draws to a close, here's a peak at the forecast for #Christmas week 🎅🏻 🎄 pic.twitter.com/xQDn6PqEfj — Met Office (@metoffice) December 22, 2019

Read more: KFC unveils a recipe for Christmas DIY leftovers snack called the Yorkshire Pudding Wrap

Flooding is also expected to add to the problems of those travelling just before the big day, with the tabloid reporting the RAC has warned against 'bumper to bumper' traffic in heavy rain and strong winds.

The Met Office have also reminded people that flooding issues can take a while to realise following a torrential downpour.

Meteorologist Mr Dewhurst is quoted as saying: "With some of the rivers, there are lags.

"So even though it's not raining, some of the rivers take a bit to respond. That's why there are still so many flood warnings."

“The forecast for 2020 would place next year amongst the six warmest years on record... all have occurred since 2015” Read more in the Met Office annual global temperature forecast for 2020👉🏽 https://t.co/vjDVbrrJtF pic.twitter.com/sR6ISK7fpm — Met Office (@metoffice) December 19, 2019

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.