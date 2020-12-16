The Christmas coronavirus rules will not be changing for Brits, Boris Johnson has confirmed.

Speaking during a press conference at Downing Street this afternoon (Wednesday, December 16), the Prime Minister stressed that while the laws won’t change, the Government expects everyone to have as small a Christmas as possible.

Boris Johnson outlined the coronavirus rules for Christmas day this afternoon (Credit: Martin Evans / SplashNews.com)

What did Boris Johnson say about the latest Christmas coronavirus rules?

“There is no doubt we will win our struggle against this virus,” he said at the briefing.

“Thanks to the colossal effort in November, we did bring the R-rate below one but we’re already seeing worrying rises.”

Speaking further, he said that this Christmas it’s “vital” for people to “exercise the greatest personal responsibility”.

The Prime Minister urged Brits to be ‘responsible’ (Credit: Downing Street / YouTube)

No wish to ‘criminalise’ Brits

Boris said the government had analysed infection data with leaders from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. And they agreed it was not right to criminalise people for plans based on the existing three-household advice.

But he warned that now, the “overall situation is worse”. And there are “more challenges than when we first set the rules”.

We want to send the message – a smaller Christmas is going to be a safer Christmas.

He continued: “We are asking you to think hard and in detail about the days ahead, and whether you can do more to protect others and yourself.

“We’re keeping the laws the same, but we all want to send the message – a smaller Christmas is going to be a safer Christmas, and a shorter Christmas is a safer Christmas.

“When we say three households can meet on five days, I want to stress that these are maximums and not targets to aim for.

“It’s always going to be safest to minimise the number of people you meet.

Boris Johnson said the Government had no wish to criminalise people for their festive plans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

PM’s urge to ‘delay’ seeing elderly relatives

“That means, if you are visiting others over Christmas, we are asking you in the five days beforehand, to reduce the number of people you’re in contact with to as low as possible.

“If possible, don’t travel from a high prevalence area to a low prevalence area, and avoid staying overnight if you can.”

Elsewhere, he told the public: “Remember, the vaccine is one the way.”

He also advised Brits to “delay seeing elderly relatives until after they have been vaccinated” and to “avoid crowds in the Boxing Day sales”.

