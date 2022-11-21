Christmas 2022 looks set to be a lonely time for many Brits, including many elderly people, due to the rising cost of living.

The crisis is expected to hit particularly hard this festive season, according to a new survey.

And, as a result, those who can are being urged to act to combat loneliness during the season of goodwill.

There are fears that more elderly people will suffer from loneliness this Christmas due to the cost-of-living crisis (Credit: Unsplash)

Christmas 2022: Loneliness to rise amid cost-of-living crisis

According to a recent YouGov survey, many Brits are planning on cutting the amount of travel they do this Christmas.

Some 21% of those surveyed admitted they’ll reduce travel to visit friends and family who live further afield.

More people will also be spending Christmas 2022 alone. This is because 36% of people also admitted they’re expected to see less of their loved ones this Christmas.

And this has sparked concerns for the elderly, with loneliness among the older generations during the festive season already a huge concern.

The data also suggests that this Christmas will be less socially-driven than it has been before.

A third of adults said they will cut back on gatherings such as meals with family, friends and colleagues as money worries continue to bite.

Meanwhile, 27% believe that feeling stressed over the cost of living would make them feel less sociable and as a result avoid contact with others.

It has been labelled by experts at charity Camerados as “a cost of connection crisis”.

‘There will be a lot of people who are lonely at Christmas’

As a result of the study, Brits are now being urged to act.

Charities have urged those who can to look out for their neighbours, especially the elderly, as people tighten their purse strings amid the rising cost of food and fuel.

Norwich Open Christmas chairman Bill Ashton told Eastern Daily Press he’s worried about the rise of loneliness over Christmas 2022.

The organisation will be one of many providing a free Christmas lunch for those with nowhere else to turn come December 25.

It’s feared people will avoid cooking their own meals and heating their own homes as costs – and the associated anxiety – rises.

He said: “We do think there will be a lot of people who are lonely at Christmas. We’re particularly worried about people being cold because of the cost of putting heating on.”

Bring back community spirit this Christmas

Ashton also urged Brits to rediscover the community spirit that was seen during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

He said: “The best thing you can do is look out for the people around you. If you’re worried about a neighbour for example, drop in, don’t just send a WhatsApp message.

“It is the small things like this that make a big difference.”

