Christmas 2020 could be saved under new plans the government is said to be considering.

Reports suggest that extended families will be able to mix in groups of more than six for the first time in months.

And, rather than just spending December 25 together, they’d be able to mix over five festive days.

Boris Johnson is said to be considering new plans to enable families to meet up over Christmas 2020 (Credit: Splash News)

When will Brits be able to meet up over Christmas 2020?

Under the new plans being considering, the entire UK would unite and follow the same rules for five days from Christmas Eve.

They would run until December 28.

The break would be limited so that it doesn’t “normalise” mixing with bigger groups indoors.

Kids might also be exempt from any limitation on numbers.

SAGE has been looking at the impact of groups of more than six meeting up over the festive period.

However, it’s not good news if you usually divide your time between two different families. That is, unless you don’t want to see your in-laws this Christmas.

It’s thought that those who choose to link up will be unable to mix with others outside of that grouping during the five-day period.

Christmas dinner with the family might not be cancelled after all (Credit: Pexels)

What has the government said?

Number 10 told The Sun it was looking at ways Brits would be able to spend Christmas with their families.

They also noted the importance of spending time with family at the end of an “incredibly difficult year”.

The spokesperson said: “We are looking at ways to ensure that people can spend time with close family over Christmas at the end of what has been an incredibly difficult year.”

How would it work?

It is, of course, all dependant on infection rates as the big day approaches.

Families would be told to keep the windows of their homes open to allow air to flow freely.

They would also be instructed to stick to social distancing rules.

One insider added: “We are realistic and pragmatic. But we have got to balance that with the risk of bringing people together during the height of the pandemic.”

SAGE scientist Prof Neil Ferguson told the BBC there are things the government could do to allow Brits to go “part way” when it came to seeing their families.

He said: “You could think of allowing three or four households to bubble together for a week but not contact anybody else. It would give more opportunity to see loved ones but not a free-for-all.”

However, cabinet ministers last night insisted plans for Christmas 2020 are still undecided.

