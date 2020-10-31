Christine McGuinness wowed fans with a racy Halloween outfit as she got into the spirit of the annual scare-fest.

Reality star and model Christine, 32, put on a busty display and delighted fans on social media.

And it led some to quip that her Take Me Out star hubby Paddy is a lucky man!

What was Christine McGuinness wearing in the Halloween video?

Mum-of-three Christine took to Instagram to show off her very revealing Halloween outfit.

Wearing a thong leotard, fishnet tights and bunny ears, she pouted for the camera.

As she gyrated to Doja Cat’s Freak, the busty display didn’t leave much to the imagination.

She captioned the video: “Hoppy Halloween my freaky little honey buns.”

Christine hashtagged the post #FreakLikeMe #GoodGirl #HappyHalloween #TrickOrTreat and left a kiss for her fans.

Christine didn’t leave much to the imagination in her Halloween post (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Christine’s fans react to the outfit?

Many of her 479,000 followers rushed to let her know what they thought of the Halloween-themed post.

And it was all very positive.

One fan wrote: “What a treat!”

“Wow! If I had your body I’d wear that 24/7,” another cooed.

A third follower gushed: “OMG WOWSERS.”

Another fan added: “Beautiful Lady. Have a fun Halloween!”

What else has Christine been up to this year?

It’s no wonder Christine wanted to have fun and let loose on Halloween.

In September, she was clearly heartbroken as she revealed that her mother had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

As a result, she told her Instagram followers: “This is possibly the most upsetting post I will ever write and typing away now it’s really hitting home.

“My mum, my best friend, my rock was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

“It’s hit me hard, we are very close. She is a huge part of our family.”

Only a few weeks ago she updated fans on her condition, saying things “weren’t good”.

